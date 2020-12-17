Log in
European shares up for fourth session on stimulus optimism

12/17/2020
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares remained at 10-month highs on Thursday, as hopes of more stimulus in the United States and potential COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in Europe strengthened the case for a global economic recovery.

Germany's DAX climbed 1.1% to hit its highest since February, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6%, both extending gains to a fourth straight session.

Germany and France said they were set to begin inoculating their citizens with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in the last week of December, once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency.

London's FTSE 100 was up 0.4% with eyes on a Bank of England meeting later in the day. The central bank is expected to keep its policy unchanged, awaiting the fate of a Brexit trade deal.

Shares of WPP Plc jumped 3.7% as the world's biggest advertising firm said it expects to return to its 2019 level of net sales by 2022.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -4.87% 105.78 Delayed Quote.212.22%
DAX 0.91% 13688.27 Delayed Quote.2.39%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.22% 0.9015 Delayed Quote.6.91%
EURO STOXX 50 0.80% 3568.19 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
PFIZER INC. -2.25% 37.84 Delayed Quote.1.94%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.59% 398.22 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
WPP PLC 3.20% 808.6 Delayed Quote.-26.66%
