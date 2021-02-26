Log in
European stock futures slide over 1% as surging bond yields roil equity markets

02/26/2021 | 01:16am EST
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stock index futures fell more than 1% on Friday following steep losses on Wall Street in the previous session as a jump in bond yields and concerns of lofty equity valuations hammered demand for risky assets.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 1.6% by 0606 GMT, while FTSE futures and DAX futures lost 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

In Asian trading, stocks skidded to one-month lows and the dollar rose from a three-year trough as the 10-year Treasury yield hit a one-year high of 1.614%, sparking fears the heavy losses could trigger distressed selling in other assets. [MKTS/GLOB] [FRX/]

On Wall Street, futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.6%, a day after the Nasdaq Composite posted its biggest daily percentage fall in four months, with growth-oriented technology stocks bearing the brunt of the sell-off. S&P e-mini futures were down 0.2%. [.N]

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.69% 13879.33 Delayed Quote.1.17%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.75% 31402.01 Delayed Quote.4.43%
NASDAQ 100 -3.56% 12828.310749 Delayed Quote.2.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.52% 13119.430702 Delayed Quote.4.48%
S&P 500 -2.45% 3829.34 Delayed Quote.4.51%
