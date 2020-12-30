Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European stocks end lower as risk rally winds down

12/30/2020 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) -European stocks ended a five-day winning streak on Wednesday as investors locked in recent gains, although positive vaccine and Brexit trends pointed to a stronger 2021 for regional markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged 0.3% lower, still staying close to a 10-month high. The index is set to shed more than 3% this year, owing to disruptions caused by a second wave of coronavirus infections towards the end of the year.

But the signing of a Brexit deal, coupled with the rollout of a vaccine programme has made investors optimistic about a recovery in 2021.

"There are some things happening out there that suggests that risk appetite is strong," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"If you're looking through to 2021, we're hoping that the vaccines will begin to counteract the effect of the pandemic, and hopefully economic activity will begin to normalise."

Travel and leisure stocks, one of the worst performing sectors this year, added 0.2%, as they stand to be among the top beneficiaries of a coronavirus vaccine.

German shares ended a shortened session about 0.3% lower, in their last trading day this year. But they added more than 3% in 2020, thanks to flows into heavyweight technology stocks.

Spanish lender Unicaja rose 2.1%, while Liberbank was down 4.1%, after they announced an all-in share deal that would create the country's fifth-biggest bank.

The deal marks an acceleration of the sector's consolidation after the approval of a merger between state-owned Bankia and Caixabank earlier this month.

The wider banking index fell 0.3% and is among the worst performing sectors this year alongside energy, as mounting bad loans due to the impact of the pandemic and record low interest rates hammered the appeal for the sector.

UK stocks ended lower despite the local approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Resource stocks were the biggest weight on the benchmark blue-chip index, due to weakness in metal prices. [IRONORE/] [MET/L]

Rio Tinto and Anglo American were among the biggest drags on the FTSE 100.

Meanwhile, Wall Street indexes hit all-time highs this week on hopes that U.S. lawmakers will approve a large fiscal stimulus package despite delays.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Sruthi Shankar and Ambar Warrick


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AJ BELL PLC -2.63% 462.5 Delayed Quote.10.72%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.29% 2442.5 Delayed Quote.13.87%
BANKIA, S.A. 0.03% 1.454 Delayed Quote.-23.60%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.57% 0.90265 Delayed Quote.7.34%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.27% 3571.59 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
LIBERBANK, S.A. -3.69% 0.261 Delayed Quote.-19.10%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.60% 5542 Delayed Quote.25.07%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.34% 400.25 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
Latest news "Markets"
12:02pEUROPE : European stocks end lower as risk rally winds down
RE
10:34aSpain's IBEX Seen Gaining Ground in 2021 as Economic Activity Normalizes
DJ
10:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise, Eyeing Fresh Records
DJ
10:08aTSX gains on energy boost, vaccine optimism
RE
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher in Early Trading
DJ
09:40aTSX opens higher on materials strength, vaccine optimism
RE
09:39aTSX opens higher on materials strength, vaccine optimism
RE
06:49aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Higher
DJ
05:57aSensex, Nifty close at record high for third day
RE
05:36aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Up
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
2Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
3Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
4Oil prices flat; U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : loses copyright claims in lawsuit against U.S. security bug startup

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ