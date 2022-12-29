European stocks mixed in 'choppy' markets, China COVID fears weigh

*
LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - European stock indexes were
mixed in early trading on Thursday as global recession fears
weighed on markets and soaring COVID-19 cases in China countered
earlier optimism about the country dropping its strict
zero-COVID policy.
China's health system has been overwhelmed after the country
reversed its lockdown and testing regimes earlier this month.
The United States, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan said they
would require COVID-19 tests for travellers from China.
At 0951 GMT, the MSCI world equity index,
which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.1% on the day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.7%.
After opening in the red, European stocks were mixed. The
STOXX 600 was little changed on the day, London's FTSE
100 was down 0.3% and Germany's DAX was up 0.2%
.
Lower liquidity during the holiday period and a lack of news
from central banks means market moves can be "choppy", lacking
consistent direction, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at
OANDA.
Erlam said that uncertainty about how China's policy
reversal would affect global supply chains could become more of
a focus for investors in the coming days, but that there was not
enough information yet.
"We appear to just be drifting into 2023 at this point," he
said.
Investors were also kept cautious due to fears of an
economic slowdown. Risk appetite was subdued for much of 2022 as
global central banks raised interest rates in an attempt to
bring down inflation.
The S&P 500 is on track for its biggest annual drop
since 2008 and many investors are predicting a recession in
2023.
Markets were pricing in a 71% chance of a 25-basis point
rate hike when the U.S. Federal Reserve holds a policy review in
February, with U.S. rates expected to peak in the first half of
2023.
The Fed raised interest rates by 50 bps earlier in December
after delivering four consecutive 75 bps hikes in the year, but
it has said it may need to keep higher interest rates for
longer.
U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers are due later in the
session.
The U.S. dollar index was down 0.2% at 104.130 and
the euro was up 0.4% at $1.06515.
The British pound was up 0.3% at $1.2055.
The dollar was down 0.6% against the Japanese yen at around
133.615.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.8599%,
still close to the previous session's six-week high of 3.89%.
Euro zone government bond yields edged lower, with the
benchmark 10-year yield down 3 basis points at 2.481%
.
Japan’s 20-year government bond yield jumped to its highest
since 2014 after the Bank of Japan did unscheduled emergency
bond-buying early in the session.
Oil prices slipped, hurt by the uncertainty over China and
central bank rate hikes.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, Editing by Andrew Heavens)