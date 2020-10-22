Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European stocks near one-month low as German consumer morale weakens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 03:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks hit their lowest level in almost a month on Thursday, as a fall in German consumer morale, worries about soaring coronavirus cases and a U.S. stimulus impasse weighed on sentiment.

The German DAX fell 1.3%, lagging its European peers, as a survey showed consumer morale in Europe's largest economy dropped heading into November as fears about a second coronavirus wave made Germans less willing to open their wallets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.9% by 0708 GMT, in its fourth session of losses.

Europe has seen COVID-19 cases climb to a record high, with Spain becoming the first Western European country to exceed 1 million infections and Italy setting a record increase in daily cases.

Earnings remained a bright spot. Unilever, rose 0.7% after the company reported a stronger-than-expected return to quarterly sales growth, led by emerging markets.

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard also gained 1.0% after saying that sales would return to growth in the second half of its 2020/2021 fiscal year.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -1.48% 12391.03 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.24% 3144.09 Delayed Quote.-13.81%
PERNOD RICARD 1.03% 142.6 Real-time Quote.-11.57%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.00% 357.42 Delayed Quote.-12.10%
UNILEVER N.V. -0.39% 51.22 Delayed Quote.0.45%
UNILEVER PLC -0.24% 4689 Delayed Quote.8.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
03:23aEUROPE : European stocks near one-month low as German consumer morale weakens
RE
03:18aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips as British Airways, virus concerns weigh
RE
02:19aAnalysis: Biden's prospects cast long shadow over Russian rouble
RE
02:00aNIfty, Sensex track broader Asia lower, data breach report drags Dr Reddy's
RE
10/21ADRs End Mixed; America Movil, China Unicom Trade Actively
DJ
10/21TSX falls 0.26% to 16,230.23
RE
10/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Dip as Stimulus Talks Continue -- Update
DJ
10/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks in Narrow Range as Stimulus Talks Continue
DJ
10/21LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slides as stronger pound, lockdown worries weigh
RE
10/21EUROPE : European stocks fall as healthcare, construction sectors drag
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
3BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMÉRIEUX : – Third-Quarter 2020 Business Review
4FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL) : FINGERPRINT CARDS : Fingerprints™) announces design win with top-tier glob..
5NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Company News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group