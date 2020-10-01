Log in
European stocks open higher after upbeat H&M, STMicro results

10/01/2020 | 03:38am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European stocks rose on Thursday as Swedish retailer H&M and French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics jumped after reporting forecast-beating results, while hopes of more U.S. stimulus aided global sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0707 GMT, with bourses in Paris and London up over 1%, while German stocks rose 0.3%.

H&M rose 5.6% as it reported a third-quarter profit above analysts' expectations and said sales continued to recover in September. The retail index rose 1.3% to lead sectoral gains.

STMicroelectronics jumped 3.5% after it forecast 2020 sales above previous estimate.

After European markets ended the third quarter in a subdued manner on worries about a resurgence in European COVID-19 cases, Brexit deal and the United States election, the mood brightened on Thursday amid signs of progress in a U.S. fiscal bill.

Final readings of September manufacturing activity for the euro zone and UK are due later in the day, with economists expecting recovery to remain intact after a coronavirus-induced hit.

German drugs company Bayer AG slumped 12% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after announcing plans for more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.76 billion) of cost cuts as of 2024 and revealing impairment charges on its agricultural business.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -11.25% 47.145 Delayed Quote.-26.78%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.29% 0.91018 Delayed Quote.7.94%
EURO STOXX 50 0.37% 3208.14 Delayed Quote.-14.17%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB 5.53% 163.4 Delayed Quote.-18.76%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 5.86% 27.8 Real-time Quote.9.55%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.51% 363.23 Delayed Quote.-13.07%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.54% 798.69 Delayed Quote.-11.46%
