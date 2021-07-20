European stocks rebound after worst selloff of 2021

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Hard-hit stocks attempt recovery
* Credit Suisse shines after Q2 report
* Volvo, Electrolux warn of chip shortage
July 20 (Reuters) - European stocks bounced back on Tuesday
after their worst selloff this year in the previous session,
helped by a handful of positive corporate earnings and
production updates from miners.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% after
worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant and slowing
economic growth knocked 2.3% off the index on Monday.
Miners, among the sectors that bore the brunt of the
bruising selloff, rose 1.7% after BHP Group and Anglo
American provided upbeat production numbers.
Swiss bank UBS climbed 4.6% after it posted a 63%
jump in second-quarter net profit, helped by a booming wealth
management business. Peers Credit Suisse and Julius
Baer also rose.
"Although the U.S. economy is in a slowdown phase and we
expect European growth to peak this summer, we continue to
favor risk assets over a 12-month horizon," analysts at BCA
Research wrote in a note.
"The UK is a case in point — broad-based vaccinations are
keeping hospitalization rates there low despite the sharp jump
in COVID-19 infections. Thus, the market impact of the Delta
variant may ultimately prove fleeting in developed economies."
British airline easyJet gained 1.9% after saying it
plans to fly 60% of its pre-pandemic capacity in the
July-September period.
Europe's travel & leisure index has fallen sharply
from its April record highs, with travel-related stocks getting
hit by soaring infections across the continent and last-minute
changes to travel rules.
The U.S. government on Monday issued the highest warning
against travel to the United Kingdom.
Among other stocks, Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor
rose 2.6% after it raised its full-year revenue
outlook.
French spirits group Remy Cointreau inched down
0.2% even as its first-quarter organic sales more than doubled
after bars and restaurants reopened in Europe.
Analysts expect profit at STOX 600 companies to jump 108.6%
in the second quarter versus a year ago, as per Refinitiv IBES
estimates, as COVID-19 restrictions eased across Europe.
Sweden's AB Volvo fell 3.8% as it warned of
further production disruptions and stoppages this year due to
chip shortages.
Home appliances maker Electrolux tumbled 9.7%
after it reported a lower-than-expected second-quarter operating
profit and warned global supply chain woes would worsen in
coming months.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur and Uttaresh.V)