Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European stocks retreat, set to end 2020 with losses

12/31/2020 | 04:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Frankfurt's stock exchange last trading session of the year

(Reuters) -European stocks retreated on Thursday as investors squared positions on the last trading day of the year, while tighter coronavirus restrictions in Britain and a move by the United States to raise tariffs on some EU products dampened sentiment.

Trading volumes were thin, with many traders away on New Year's Eve and major European bourses closed.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index recorded a 3.8% drop in 2020 - lagging its Asian and Wall Street peers that traded near record highs - as a rapid surge in coronavirus cases and concerns about a chaotic Brexit weighed on the continent's markets.

Still, the index remains only 7% below its record high after rallying about 50% from March lows, while hopes of more stimulus, the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and a Brexit trade deal sealed last week raised bets of a stronger recovery in 2021.

"Vaccines will inspire a global recovery, central banks will leave rates a zero even if inflation rises to fund exploding government deficits everywhere," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda wrote in a note.

"The search for yield in a zero percent world flooded with unlimited free money for the world's central banks, means the K-shaped recovery, asset price inflation scenario seems a certainty."

In light trading, UK's FTSE 100 fell 1.7% and France's CAC 40 dropped 0.4%. Both markets will close early on Thursday.

The FTSE 100 - on course for its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis - suffered a bigger blow as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered millions more people to live under the strictest COVID-19 restrictions to counter a new virus variant. [.L]

The German DAX ended 2020 with a 3.5% gain - just below all-time highs - helped by strong demand for technology stocks and better growth prospects major trading partner China.

Lender-heavy Italy's FTSE MIB was down 5.4% for the year, while Spain's IBEX - among the worst performers in the region - was on course for yearly losses of more than 15%.

The tourism-reliant economy was hit by pandemic restrictions, while a consolidation in Spain's banking sector - that brought the number of banks to 10, down from 55 prior to the 2008 economic crisis - failed to impress investors.

France's Airbus, Safran and liquor makers Pernod Ricard and Remy Cointreau fell more than 1% after the U.S. government said it would raise tariffs on EU products including aircraft components and wines from France and Germany.

The move was the latest twist in a 16-year battle over aircraft subsidies between Washington and Brussels.

French insurer Axa slipped 0.7% as it agreed to sell its businesses in Greece to Italian competitor Generali for 165 million euros ($202.9 million).

European markets will be closed on Friday for New Year's Day.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Sruthi Shankar


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.25% 91.02 Real-time Quote.-30.07%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.38% 14.26 Delayed Quote.-22.48%
AXA -0.74% 19.534 Real-time Quote.-21.64%
CAC 40 -0.22% 5586.93 Real-time Quote.-6.13%
DAX -0.31% 13718.78 Delayed Quote.3.55%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.32% 0.89962 Delayed Quote.7.36%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.17% 3565.74 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
IBEX 35 -0.87% 8083 Delayed Quote.-14.39%
IMPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. 0.00% 168 End-of-day quote.-11.58%
PERNOD RICARD -1.12% 158.3 Real-time Quote.0.44%
SAFRAN -1.13% 117.65 Real-time Quote.-13.55%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.28% 399.18 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -0.14% 100.16 Delayed Quote.-5.40%
Latest news "Markets"
04:55aEUROPE : European shares end 2020 in a slump
RE
04:52aEUROPE : European stocks retreat, set to end 2020 with losses
RE
04:52aEuropean stocks retreat, set to end 2020 with losses
RE
04:50aEuropean shares end 2020 in a slump
RE
04:32aFTSE 100 set for worst year since 2008 financial crisis
RE
12/30Australia's s&p/asx 200 index unoffically closes down 1.43 pct at 6,587.10 points
RE
12/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Dow Hits Record
DJ
12/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street ends up on recovery expectation
RE
12/30TSX rises 0.03% to 17,549.31
RE
12/30EMERGING ASIAN MARKETS LOOK PROMISING : Cio
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
3Vaccines, stimulus set tone for 2021 as year ends on bullish note
4UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal with EU as both sides look to future
5CANADIAN SOLAR INC. : SIZZLING HOT: Solar stocks set to end pandemic year at record highs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ