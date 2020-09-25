European stocks set for worst week in 3 months as COVID-19 cases rise

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon
* STOXX 600 set for worst week since mid June
* Auto stocks slide as British car production slumps
* Nestle gains after HSBC upgrades to "buy"
Sept 25 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Friday, on
course for their worst weekly showing in over three months, as
fresh restrictions to contain a surge in coronavirus cases in
the continent raised concerns about the pace of economic
recovery.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1%,
failing to match Asian and Wall Street gains after a top U.S.
lawmaker said Democrats in the House of Representatives were
working on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that
could be voted on next week.
France's CAC 40 fell 0.7% after the country set a
new record of daily COVID-19 infections and the country's prime
minister warned on Thursday that the government could be forced
to reconfine areas.
Travel & leisure stocks took a hit, with British
Airways-owner IAG, Lufthansa and Air France
KLM dropping more than 4%.
Automakers fell about 1% after an industry body said
British car production fell by an annual 45% in August as the
sector continues to suffer due to the fallout from the virus
outbreak.
"New restrictions in Europe, less fiscal support, fading
liquidity impulse and election risk should weigh on activity in
Q4," European equity strategists at Barclays wrote in a note.
"Economic surprises are starting to roll over from all-time high
levels."
Earlier this week, surveys of purchasing managers pointed to
a slowdown in services sector activity in the United States and
Europe, even as the manufacturing sector continued to improve,
raising doubts about a steady recovery.
Tech stocks slid 0.9%, despite overnight gains for
Wall Street peers.
Spanish telephone operator MasMovil edged higher
after a local newspaper reported that Vodafone has
started talks to buy the company. Vodafone gained 1.3%.
Nestle gained 1.6% after HSBC upgraded the stock to
"buy" on expectations of a boost to revenue from its health
science unit.
Paris Match publisher Lagardere surged 28.2% after
billionaire Bernard Arnault revealed he had built up a direct
stake in the firm, which is under siege from several other
investors.
Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux rose 3.9%
after saying that it would propose reinstating dividends after a
recovery in earnings and cash flows during the third quarter.
Italian bank Banco BPM gained 4.7%, extending this
week's rise after talks of takeover interest from Credit
Agricole.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)