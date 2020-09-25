Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European stocks set for worst week in 3 months as COVID-19 cases rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 04:57am EDT

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* STOXX 600 set for worst week since mid June

* Auto stocks slide as British car production slumps

* Nestle gains after HSBC upgrades to "buy"

Sept 25 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Friday, on course for their worst weekly showing in over three months, as fresh restrictions to contain a surge in coronavirus cases in the continent raised concerns about the pace of economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1%, failing to match Asian and Wall Street gains after a top U.S. lawmaker said Democrats in the House of Representatives were working on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that could be voted on next week.

France's CAC 40 fell 0.7% after the country set a new record of daily COVID-19 infections and the country's prime minister warned on Thursday that the government could be forced to reconfine areas.

Travel & leisure stocks took a hit, with British Airways-owner IAG, Lufthansa and Air France KLM dropping more than 4%.

Automakers fell about 1% after an industry body said British car production fell by an annual 45% in August as the sector continues to suffer due to the fallout from the virus outbreak.

"New restrictions in Europe, less fiscal support, fading liquidity impulse and election risk should weigh on activity in Q4," European equity strategists at Barclays wrote in a note. "Economic surprises are starting to roll over from all-time high levels."

Earlier this week, surveys of purchasing managers pointed to a slowdown in services sector activity in the United States and Europe, even as the manufacturing sector continued to improve, raising doubts about a steady recovery.

Tech stocks slid 0.9%, despite overnight gains for Wall Street peers.

Spanish telephone operator MasMovil edged higher after a local newspaper reported that Vodafone has started talks to buy the company. Vodafone gained 1.3%.

Nestle gained 1.6% after HSBC upgraded the stock to "buy" on expectations of a boost to revenue from its health science unit.

Paris Match publisher Lagardere surged 28.2% after billionaire Bernard Arnault revealed he had built up a direct stake in the firm, which is under siege from several other investors.

Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux rose 3.9% after saying that it would propose reinstating dividends after a recovery in earnings and cash flows during the third quarter.

Italian bank Banco BPM gained 4.7%, extending this week's rise after talks of takeover interest from Credit Agricole. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -3.38% 2.916 Real-time Quote.-69.59%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 4.73% 1.4055 Delayed Quote.-33.85%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.20% 93.06 Delayed Quote.-48.30%
CAC 40 -0.56% 4736.54 Real-time Quote.-19.67%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -0.11% 350.8 Real-time Quote.-23.12%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA -1.43% 7.32 Real-time Quote.-42.58%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -4.45% 6.958 Delayed Quote.-55.59%
ELECTROLUX AB 3.31% 201.6 Delayed Quote.-15.12%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.45% 285.45 Delayed Quote.-51.56%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -4.92% 90.38 Delayed Quote.-77.02%
LAGARDÈRE SCA 32.02% 20.1 Real-time Quote.-21.72%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.73% 398.9 Real-time Quote.-2.99%
MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. 0.18% 22.54 Delayed Quote.10.62%
NESTLÉ S.A. 1.94% 110.34 Delayed Quote.3.28%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.03% 355.96 Delayed Quote.-13.54%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.05% 782.45 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.12% 105.16 Delayed Quote.-29.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05aNewsletter (September 2020)
PU
05:05aBalance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of August 2020)
PU
05:05aFollow-up of Data on Pharmacies, Pharmacists and Wholesale Drugstores, 2019
PU
05:05aMaterial Costs Index in the Construction of New Residential Buildings (2015=100.0), August 2020
PU
05:05aMINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS AND COMMUNICATIONS OF : Estonia joined the EU's Cooperation framework on Quantum Communication Infrastructure
PU
05:02aProcurement programmes will target connection to grid "as soon as is reasonably possible" - energy minister
RE
05:01aJapanese researchers trial early warning test for acute COVID-19 cases
RE
05:01aElectricity produced from new generation capacity will be procured through tenders under govt's ipp programme - energy minister
RE
05:00aGlobal stocks set for dire week, best for dollar since April
RE
05:00aSingapore's Aug factory output beats expectations on electronics boom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : 'I CAN'T SAVE EVERY JOB': UK scales back support as COVID surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group