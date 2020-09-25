Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European stocks set for worst week in three months as COVID-19 cases rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 04:58am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European stocks slipped on Friday, on course for their worst weekly showing in over three months, as fresh restrictions to contain a surge in coronavirus cases in the continent raised concerns about the pace of economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1%, failing to match Asian and Wall Street gains after a top U.S. lawmaker said Democrats in the House of Representatives were working on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that could be voted on next week.

France's CAC 40 fell 0.7% after the country set a new record of daily COVID-19 infections and the country's prime minister warned on Thursday that the government could be forced to reconfine areas.

Travel & leisure stocks took a hit, with British Airways-owner IAG, Lufthansa and Air France KLM dropping more than 4%.

Automakers fell about 1% after an industry body said British car production fell by an annual 45% in August as the sector continues to suffer due to the fallout from the virus outbreak.

"New restrictions in Europe, less fiscal support, fading liquidity impulse and election risk should weigh on activity in Q4," European equity strategists at Barclays wrote in a note. "Economic surprises are starting to roll over from all-time high levels."

Earlier this week, surveys of purchasing managers pointed to a slowdown in services sector activity in the United States and Europe, even as the manufacturing sector continued to improve, raising doubts about a steady recovery.

Tech stocks <.SX8P> slid 0.9%, despite overnight gains for Wall Street peers.

Spanish telephone operator MasMovil edged higher after a local newspaper reported that Vodafone has started talks to buy the company. Vodafone gained 1.3%.

Nestle gained 1.6% after HSBC upgraded the stock to "buy" on expectations of a boost to revenue from its health science unit.

Paris Match publisher Lagardere surged 28.2% after billionaire Bernard Arnault revealed he had built up a direct stake in the firm, which is under siege from several other investors.

Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux rose 3.9% after saying that it would propose reinstating dividends after a recovery in earnings and cash flows during the third quarter.

Italian bank Banco BPM gained 4.7%, extending this week's rise after talks of takeover interest from Credit Agricole.

By Sruthi Shankar

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -3.38% 2.916 Real-time Quote.-69.59%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 4.73% 1.4055 Delayed Quote.-33.85%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.20% 93.06 Delayed Quote.-48.30%
CAC 40 -0.56% 4737.18 Real-time Quote.-19.67%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -0.11% 350.8 Real-time Quote.-23.12%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA -1.43% 7.32 Real-time Quote.-42.58%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -4.45% 6.958 Delayed Quote.-55.59%
ELECTROLUX AB 3.31% 201.6 Delayed Quote.-15.12%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.55% 3143.84 Delayed Quote.-15.09%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.45% 285.45 Delayed Quote.-51.56%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -4.92% 90.36 Delayed Quote.-77.02%
LAGARDÈRE SCA 32.02% 20.1 Real-time Quote.-21.72%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.73% 398.85 Real-time Quote.-2.99%
MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. 0.18% 22.54 Delayed Quote.10.62%
NESTLÉ S.A. 1.94% 110.34 Delayed Quote.3.28%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.03% 355.9 Delayed Quote.-13.54%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.05% 782.31 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.12% 105.16 Delayed Quote.-29.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
05:06aU.S. Stock Futures Point to Fourth Week of Declines
DJ
04:58aEUROPE : European stocks set for worst week in three months as COVID-19 cases rise
RE
04:57aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 pares early gains, set for second straight weekly loss
RE
02:58aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : China gets nod to join FTSE Russell's trillion-dollar WGBI club
RE
09/24FTSE : Russell downgrades Argentina stocks; Vietnam, Russia on watchlist for upgrade
RE
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Higher in Another Volatile Session
DJ
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Higher in Another Volatile Session
DJ
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Lower in Another Volatile Session
DJ
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Higher in Another Volatile Session
DJ
09/24EUROPE : European stocks slide in risk-off mood, M&A talk lifts Italian banks
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : 'I CAN'T SAVE EVERY JOB': UK scales back support as COVID surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group