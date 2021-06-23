European stocks slip, Wall Street set to open slightly higher

* Reuters Live Markets blog:
* European stocks falter
* PMIs show European growth
* Dollar steadies; crypto recovers
LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - European stocks struggled to
gain momentum on Wednesday but Wall Street futures pointed to a
slightly higher open after reassurances from U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the Fed is not rushing to hike
rates.
The market is still feeling the after-effects of the Fed's
surprise projection for rate hikes as soon as 2023 last week,
which knocked stocks, boosted the dollar and prompted the U.S.
bond yield curve to flatten.
Powell sought to reassure investors on Tuesday, saying that
the central bank will watch a broad set of job market data to
assess the economic recovery from COVID-19, rather than rush to
raise rates on the basis of fear of inflation.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49
countries, was up 0.1% on the day at 1101 GMT, having recovered
from the one-month low it hit in the aftermath of the Fed's
meeting.
The STOXX 600 was 0.3% lower on the day but was up around
1.5% from the lows it hit on Monday.
But Wall Street futures pointed to a slightly higher open in
the U.S. .
"The market’s still digesting the Fed news," said Mo Kazmi,
portfolio manager and macro strategist at UBP.
"I think a lot of that move was exacerbated by stretched
positioning and now what we're seeing is perhaps reflation
trades being put back on and the market normalising to some
extent, realising that for now it’s just a subtle shift from the
Fed."
Powell's comments helped the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasuries lower and put the brakes on a rising U.S. dollar.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 1.4767% at 0801 GMT
.
The U.S. dollar slipped as European markets opened.
The euro was steady against the greenback at $1.1943.
EUROPEAN GROWTH
Early PMI data showed that euro zone business growth
accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June as the
easing of more lockdown measures and the unleashing of pent-up
demand drove a boom in the bloc's dominant services industry.
Germany's private sector growth was also lifted to its
highest level in more than a decade in June, the PMI survey
showed. In France, business activity edged higher, but not as
much as expected.
In Britain, growth in the private sector cooled slightly
from the all-time high hit in May, but inflation pressures faced
by firms hit record levels. The Bank of England meets on
Thursday.
Berenberg economists Holger Schmieding and Kallum Pickering
wrote in a note to clients that the euro zone economy is likely
to recover to its pre-pandemic level of GDP in Q4 2021, while
for Britain it will be Q1 2022.
UBP's Kazmi said that he is positioned for higher yields in
Europe, as it overtakes the United States in terms of
vaccinations, lockdown easing and economic recovery from
COVID-19.
"It will be interesting to see if the German Bund can follow
the U.S. rate move with yields moving higher in Europe – it is
something that we think could happen," he said.
"The fact that the Fed has moved more hawkishly will allow
the ECB to be more comfortable perhaps in moving more hawkish,
or less dovish, over time."
Germany's benchmark Bund yield was steady at -0.176% at 1201
GMT.
Oil prices jumped to their highest in more than two years.
Elsewhere, bitcoin was up around 5% on the day, above the
$34,000 mark. The cryptocurrency dropped to as low as
$28,600 on Tuesday - its lowest since January. Ether was trading
around $2,000.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise and Angus MacSwan)