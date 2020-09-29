Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European stocks slip after recent surge, all eyes on Trump-Biden debate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:39pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European stocks slipped on Tuesday after solid gains in the previous session, with banks, energy and insurance sectors sliding as coronavirus cases mounted globally.

Investors were mostly in a wait-and-see mode as U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump prepared for their first debate, five weeks before the presidential election.

The 90-minute showdown will begin at 0100 GMT on Wednesday, with investors seeking hints on policy outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed down 0.5%, in line with tepid moves across global markets also watching for progress in talks on more U.S. fiscal stimulus.

Banks <.SX7P> handed back some of the previous session's 5.6% gain, while other economically sensitive sectors like insurers and energy fell more than 1.5% as the global COVID-19 death toll crossed 1 million, a Reuters tally showed.

Still, many investors counted on continued stimulus from central banks and governments to prop up the global economy reeling from the health crisis.

"Our stance on equities is still constructive in the medium-term, even if it's bumpy ride due to risks including Brexit, U.S.-China trade friction and uncertainty around the U.S. election," said Michele Morganti, equity strategist at Generali Insurance Asset Management.

"We feel that recovery is still in place and cyclicals will continue to find favour, and that will help the undervalued regions like Europe versus U.S."

Solid gains for European markets on Monday helped the STOXX 600 turn positive for the third quarter, while the benchmark is on course to end September with a more than 1% drop, its biggest since a near 15% decline in March, when pandemic fears hit a peak.

Sensor specialist AMS jumped 6.6% to the top of STOXX 600, with traders pointing to supportive news about lighting group Osram, which it recently took over.

British plumbing parts distributor Ferguson gained 6.0% as it restored its dividend after a series of cost-reduction measures and resilience in its main U.S. business helped it report a 4.1% rise in annual profit.

British baker Greggs slid 8.1% as it cautioned that the outlook was uncertain because of the pandemic and it would have to cut staff jobs and hours.

Finnish valves maker Neles gained 2.2% after Valmet approached the company with a merger proposal, challenging a $2 billion bid that Neles' board recommended from Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval. Valmet shares dropped 4.9%.

By Sruthi Shankar

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALFA LAVAL AB -0.39% 204.1 Delayed Quote.-13.14%
AMS AG 6.61% 20.31 Delayed Quote.-51.49%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.58% 11.935 Delayed Quote.-34.74%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.65% 0.91282 Delayed Quote.7.80%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.28% 3214.3 Delayed Quote.-13.94%
FERGUSON PLC 6.01% 7862 Delayed Quote.8.26%
GREGGS PLC -8.12% 1120 Delayed Quote.-46.95%
NELES OYJ 2.17% 11.75 Delayed Quote.11.33%
OSRAM LICHT AG 0.43% 50.88 Delayed Quote.14.75%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.52% 361.49 Delayed Quote.-12.61%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.52% 794.61 Delayed Quote.-11.00%
VALMET OYJ -4.88% 21.63 Delayed Quote.6.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
12:39pEUROPE : European stocks slip after recent surge, all eyes on Trump-Biden debate
RE
12:21pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 drops ahead of Brexit talks, U.S. presidential debate
RE
11:44aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip Ahead of First Trump-Biden Debate
DJ
10:17aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip Ahead of First Trump-Biden Debate
DJ
09:54aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google wins Fitbit, Epic Games loses first court battle against Apple
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower Ahead of First Trump-Biden Debate
DJ
08:51aU.S. Stock Futures Pause Ahead of First Trump-Biden Debate
DJ
08:06aU.S. Stock Futures Pause Ahead of First Trump-Biden Debate
DJ
07:41aU.S. Stock Futures Pause Ahead of First Trump-Biden Debate
DJ
07:18aU.S. Stock Futures Pause Ahead of First Trump-Biden Debate
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : Fully Underwritten Capital In..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group