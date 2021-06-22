Log in
Europlacer Expands Existing Reseller Relationship with Aegis Software

06/22/2021 | 08:32am EDT
Reseller Agreement Expands to China, and Europlacer Achieves IPC CFX Qualification for Plug & Play IIoT Connectivity with Aegis’ FactoryLogix Platform

Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Operations Software (MOM/MES), announces that Europlacer has expanded its 20+ year reseller relationship, for Aegis’ FactoryLogix® Digital Manufacturing Engineering software module, to now include China. Additionally, Europlacer is the first placement systems provider to achieve IPC Connected Factory Exchange (CFX) qualification, thereby enabling “plug & play” IIoT connectivity with Aegis’ FactoryLogix Platform, as well as any CFX-qualified factory information systems. With Europlacer and Aegis Software, manufacturers can effortlessly leverage IIoT data to monitor, control, and improve factory automation without requiring IIoT middleware or custom coding.

“Expanding the relationship to China was the next logical step in helping electronics manufacturers seamlessly implement Industry 4.0 best practices to drive a smarter factory,” John Perrotta, Group Sales and Services Officer, Europlacer stated. “Additionally, Europlacer and Aegis were among the founding members of the IPC select committee formed to define and develop the CFX standard. It is great to see the standard come to life and witness first-hand the tangible benefits our joint customers can achieve. We are very proud to be the first placement systems provider to achieve IPC CFX qualification and provide “plug & play” data exchange capabilities with other CFX-compliant machines and systems, like Aegis’ FactoryLogix platform.”

“Now more than ever, manufacturers are seeking ways to become more agile and resilient. Foundational to achieving that desired agility and resiliency is a factory that can support seamless connectivity of machines, systems, and devices to provide the necessary levels of control, visibility, and efficiency without complexity, endless customization, or high costs. Europlacer and Aegis share a common goal of enabling factories of any size worldwide to achieve Industry 4.0 benefits. We are very proud of the long-standing synergistic and collaborative relationship that we have with Europlacer and look forward to continued success,” stated Jason Spera, CEO, and Co-Founder, Aegis Software.

About Europlacer

Founded 50 years ago, the Europlacer Group (formerly known as Blakell Europlacer) is active and pre-eminent in the electronic circuit board assembly sector with advanced product and service solutions for electronics manufacturers in the USA, UK, France, China and globally. Europlacer manufactures component placement as well as screen printing equipment used worldwide in surface mount assembly processes. The company also delivers full line solutions incorporating a range of associated equipment, including AOI, reflow and PCB handling.

Visit www.europlacer.com to learn more.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,200 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting: www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS