Euroswap EDEX Presented the Team and Went Straight into the Main Development Phase

Vienna, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - Few crypto projects today are so punctual and responsible to their community. EuroSwap completed the very first stage of the project's development, keeping its word on every step of progress. The final chord in the completion of Priority Session was the introduction of the project team. Getting to know the organizers, developers and top managers of the project was excellent. The EDEX leadership team was warmly received by the community.

The founder of the project was a Briton Austin Welsh, a graduate of the IET Engineering University in Britain, who worked at BACS, one of the largest financial companies in the United Kingdom. The company has been involved in the development of payment systems throughout the UK for about 50 years. This experience will certainly help in the development of the project, which is going to become a European "bridge" between crypto and the euro. Mr. Welsh reportedly developed his first digital program at the age of 13 - just a year older than Elon Musk did - and he hasn't stopped building projects and companies since.

Mr. Welsh's right-hand man is Frenchman Daniel Moreau, who is Chief Financial Officer and responsible for developing the commercial component of the EuroSwap EDEX project. According to the developers, the project was initially supposed to be just another decentralized exchange with a small advantage over competitors. But it was Daniel who proposed to create the first DEX with the connection of the euro fiat gateway. Since then, the project has evolved into a digital phenomenon. With a background in banking with technology & telecoms clients, Daniel is leveraging his experience to set the financial strategic objectives for EuroSwap next phases of growth.

Swedish Nathan Pierson is responsible for global marketing. Nathan is a seasoned blockchain marketing professional, as well as a crypto enthusiast and trader since early 2017. Coming from another Layer 1 DeFi project, Nathan brings a wealth of knowledge on the marketing trends in the space.

The presentation shows that the EuroSwap team is international, drawn from many European countries. This adds to the project a global vision and makes EDEX a truly large-scale European DEX exchange with a link to the euro.

The journey of the Priority Session phase

The public development of the EuroSwap EDEX project began a month ago on November 06, 2021. Everything began with the fact that the developers made publicly available a fully working technology of the EDEX smart contract, which will form the basis of the future DEX technology. The team did all the necessary tests on the BSC network and submitted the technology to the audit companies. The project expects an audit decision in very early 2022, and that will be another big confidence boost. In the first weeks, the project submitted a test Swap to exchange the first BUSD / EDEX pair. This further confirmed the technology's readiness to process smart contracts.

After the MVP of the project was submitted, the developers started to raise investments for further development. In fact, they launched a startup on the ready-made BSC contract system and invited the so-called Business Angels - participants of the project's early venture investment stage - to participate in the project. The investors were offered favorable conditions for participation, as well as large shares of EDEX digital bonds, which guaranteed participation in the company's profits. Thus, the EDEX project attracted more than 500 Business Angels in just one month.

EuroSwap created information zones on the majority of media platforms: Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, Medium, Reddit. The project ran a large-scale promotional campaign in major media outlets. It attracted the attention of hundreds of thousands of Europeans, and about 10,000 subscribers already follow the project's social networks.

EDEX starts a new stage of development with a huge speed

This weekend the Priority Session was finished and started the main stage of EDEX token distribution. Now the team will focus on improving the security and credibility of the project. They started the new phase by introducing the main members of the project team. And that decision opens the door for them to apply to be added to Coinmarketcap Calendars & CoinGecko lists. If EDEX appears on even one of these lists, it will mean that the project has undergone a rigorous compliance review by fundamental crypto market analysts.

The main argument in favor of early participation in the EuroSwap EDEX project can be the unique Early Staking with rewards of up to 150% p.a. This means that any EDEX token holder will be able to earn extra income even at the Early Staking stage. The developers state that this tool will be fully available as early as January 2022. Until then, the project is expected to see several more gradual price increases. At this stage, early transitions to the next phases of development are possible, if demand greatly exceeds supply. In total, less than 15% of the entire 746,000,000 EDEX token issue is allocated to EDEX Early Sale. About half of that volume has already been received by EuroSwap Business Angels.

