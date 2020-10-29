Log in
Eurotunnel Launches New Service for Freight: Eurotunnel Border Pass

10/29/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

As part of its ongoing preparations for Brexit, Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight is introducing a new innovative service unique on the market for freight customers, the Eurotunnel Border Pass. The Eurotunnel Border Pass shares information needed for border crossings between the transporter and Eurotunnel, and then between Eurotunnel and the border authorities. It is secure and digitised, and the truck driver does not even have to leave the cab or present any documents on arriving at the border.

The Eurotunnel Border Pass is a virtual wallet created and secured by Eurotunnel, in which freight customers can save all the information needed to facilitate a truck crossing the border after 1 January 2021: customs declarations for goods being transported and sanitary and phytosanitary certificates and vehicle details (registration number) in a form acceptable to both the UK and French authorities.

Connected infrastructure

Once the truck arrives at the Eurotunnel terminal, it enters a ‘Pit-Stop’, an essential step for the 5,000 trucks transported every day on board Le Shuttle Freight. There the registration number is captured automatically using connected technology in place across the terminal. One swipe of the mobile device confirms that the truck has passed through with its documents in order.

UK and EU formalities

The virtual wallet is also integrated with the ecosystem of all of the UK and EU authorities. Once the truck has passed through, the information contained in the virtual wallet are sent securely to each of the relevant authorities: HMRC, DEFRA in the UK and the Douane (DGDDI) and Ministry for Agriculture (DGAL) in France.

Whether an agreement is reached between the UK and EU or not, border controls will be introduced on goods from 01 January 2021. The Eurotunnel Border Pass service is being offered to Eurotunnel customers as part of the €47 million invested by the Group in Brexit preparations. It represents a further step in the digitisation and fluidity of border crossings at the Channel Tunnel beyond 1 January 2021.

Christian Dufermont, Eurotunnel Freight Director, stated: “Our customers know that 1 January 2021 will be a day of change. We have created the Eurotunnel Border Pass to simplify the border crossing for them, as much as possible, and they have welcomed it enthusiastically. Over the past four years, our goal has not changed: continue to offer our customers the fastest and easiest way to cross the Channel with goods, no matter what the circumstances”.

© Business Wire 2020

