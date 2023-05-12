STORY: Ukrainian electronic music duo Tvorchi said they wanted to use Eurovision to raise money for incubators for children born too early under the impact of the war.

"Our song is called 'Heart of Steel'... so we decided to save small children's hearts in Ukraine," said Tvorchi producer Andrii Hutsuliak.

The northern English city of Liverpool is hosting the annual competition after organizers decided that 2022 winners Ukraine were unable to welcome acts due to the ongoing war.

Mae Muller, who is representing Britain with the pop tune "I Wrote A Song," said she was happy to see Ukrainian flags lining the city's streets next to British flags.

The six acts will join 20 other entries who were voted through by viewers in two semi-finals.

Despite the obvious popularity of Tvorchi, bookmakers rate Sweden's Loreen, with the song "Tattoo," favorite to win the annual contest.