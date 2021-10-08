Eurowag shares fall 10% after cut-price London debut

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Czech trucking services firm
Eurowag made its debut on the London Stock Exchange on
Friday, with shares falling after floating a day late and at a
cut price.
The Prague-based company provides payment services and fleet
management systems for trucks and joins a rush of companies
floating on public markets.
The company's shares, trading under the name Wag Payment
Solutions, fell 10% to 134.98 pence by 0710 GMT.
Eurowag - which initially planned to float on Thursday - had
set its offer price at 150 pence per share prior to markets
opening, below the guide price of 175 pence indicated earlier in
the week which was already at the bottom of its stated range.
The company said it offered 113 million shares to raise
around 200 million euros ($230.90 million), valuing the company
at around 1 billion pounds.
Europe's initial public offering market had its strongest
third quarter in a decade, though rising bond yields and talk of
monetary policy easing has somewhat soured market sentiment.
The float comes amid growing focus on Europe's haulage
industry in Britain, with a shortage of foreign drivers leading
to major supply chain disruption and fuel shortages.
Eurowag was founded by majority shareholder Martin Vonhanka
in 1995. The company hired insurance veteran Paul Manduca, a
former chairman of Prudential, as chairman ahead of the IPO.
