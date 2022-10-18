Advanced search
Eurowings: halting plans to add 200 jobs due to pilots strike
10/18/2022 | 02:19pm BST
BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa's Eurowings said on Tuesday it was halting plans to add 200 new jobs and would have five fewer aircraft than planned in its fleet next year due to a pilots strike.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)
© Reuters 2022
