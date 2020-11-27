Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Eurozone Businesses Lose Confidence as Fresh Lockdowns Bite

11/27/2020 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paul Hannon

Eurozone businesses were more pessimistic about their prospects in November, as a surge in coronavirus infections led governments to impose tougher restrictions on households and companies.

The European Commission on Friday said its Economic Sentiment Indicator, a measure of consumer and business confidence in the currency area, fell to 87.6 in November from 91.1 in October. It was the first decline since April, when tougher restrictions were last in place.

Service providers and retailers experienced the largest loss of confidence, but manufacturers and construction companies also grew more gloomy about the outlook.

The decline in confidence is in line with other indicators that suggest the imposition of fresh lockdowns is likely to push the eurozone back into contraction during the final quarter of 2020.

The European Central Bank has already said it will announce new stimulus measures at its Dec. 10 policy meeting, but its subsequent stance will depend on how strongly the eurozone economy rebounds when the new lockdowns are lifted.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-20 0515ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41aIndia to allow Uber and rivals to charge 20% commission
RE
05:40aOil prices set for weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting
RE
05:39aIndia's Apr-Oct fiscal deficit tops 126% of full year target
RE
05:37aChina Escalates Australia Trade Dispute With Wine Tariffs
DJ
05:34a"Only a few days left" for UK trade talks, EU diplomat said
RE
05:34aJohnson says substantial differences on Brexit trade deal remain
RE
05:33aEU-UK trade talks stuck on three key issues - Barnier
RE
05:33aAs Brexit goes down to the line, EU's Barnier to travel to London
RE
05:31aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Structure of Earnings Survey, 2018
PU
05:28aMalaysia's Petronas warns of challenging fourth quarter amid volatile oil prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance (Nov. 26)
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg
3NIKKEI : Stocks rack up the records, dollar sings the blues
4BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : Spain's BBVA and Sabadell end tie-up talks, TSB left in limbo
5BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : How parent of BMW's China partner drove to the brink of bankruptcy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ