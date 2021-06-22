Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eutelsat and Vox Sign Distribution Agreement for EUTELSAT KONNECT Capacity Over South Africa

06/22/2021 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Enabling Vox to deploy high-speed connectivity throughout South Africa
  • Reflecting the attractivity of EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in the region

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Vox, a market leading end-to-end integrated ICT and infrastructure provider and telecommunications company, have reached a multi-year distribution agreement to extend high-speed network connectivity to South Africa.

As of June, Vox will leverage the unmatched operational flexibility and power of EUTELSAT KONNECT, the new-generation high throughput satellite, and Eutelsat’s market-leading service to further grow its satellite customer base.

Commenting on the agreement, Jacques Visser, Head of Wireless at Vox said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Eutelsat to provide solutions that connect South Africans by supporting customers, entrepreneurs, and commerce, whilst guaranteeing service excellence. We are confident that Eutelsat’s unparalleled in-orbit assets, together with its unrivalled customer support will be a great benefit to a growing number of customers”.

Philippe Oliva, Chief Commercial Officer of Eutelsat added: “We are pleased to be selected by Vox to enhance and extend its offer of high quality, reliable internet connectivity in South Africa’s digital divide. This agreement cements our position as the leading satellite broadband operator in the country and reflects the attractivity of our EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in the region”.

About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,800 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:49aKFW BANKENGRUPPE  : IPEX-Bank finances waste-to-energy project in Dubai
PU
05:47aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN  : IT'S SHOWTIME! - New Speedmaster CX 104 underlines technology leadership of Heidelberg
PU
05:47aMICROSOFT CORP  : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:47aELOS MEDTECH  : Quality in the medical device industry
PU
05:47aINTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST  : Factsheet
PU
05:46aFive emerging markets to benefit most from IMF's SDR move - S&P
RE
05:44aReality check for VW in China after sluggish start for electric car series
RE
05:44aWACKER CHEMIE AG  : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:43aNESTLE MALAYSIA  : Nestlé Malaysia Appoints New Board Member
PU
05:43aDIVERSEY  : We Are Dairy Featured Entry - Bridgwater and Taunton College
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3ANALYSIS: Investors focus on central bank speakers after extreme market moves
4HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD. : HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL : China cuts second batch of crude oil import quotas for ..
5DIGI.COM : TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : Related Party Transactions

HOT NEWS