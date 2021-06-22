Eutelsat and Vox Sign Distribution Agreement for EUTELSAT KONNECT Capacity Over South Africa

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Vox, a market leading end-to-end integrated ICT and infrastructure provider and telecommunications company, have reached a multi-year distribution agreement to extend high-speed network connectivity to South Africa.

As of June, Vox will leverage the unmatched operational flexibility and power of EUTELSAT KONNECT, the new-generation high throughput satellite, and Eutelsat’s market-leading service to further grow its satellite customer base.

Commenting on the agreement, Jacques Visser, Head of Wireless at Vox said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Eutelsat to provide solutions that connect South Africans by supporting customers, entrepreneurs, and commerce, whilst guaranteeing service excellence. We are confident that Eutelsat’s unparalleled in-orbit assets, together with its unrivalled customer support will be a great benefit to a growing number of customers”.

Philippe Oliva, Chief Commercial Officer of Eutelsat added: “We are pleased to be selected by Vox to enhance and extend its offer of high quality, reliable internet connectivity in South Africa’s digital divide. This agreement cements our position as the leading satellite broadband operator in the country and reflects the attractivity of our EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in the region”.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,800 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005578/en/