Eutelsat's EUTELSAT 172B Selected by Lintasarta to Support Rural Connectivity Services in Indonesia

09/01/2021 | 03:31am EDT
  • Illustrating the attraction of satellite to accelerate the reduction of the digital divide
  • Confirming the unparalleled coverage of the 172° orbital position over Asia Pacific

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) and Lintasarta, a premier service provider, have signed a contract for capacity on EUTELSAT 172B to support connectivity services in Indonesia.

Lintasarta will be leveraging the unparalleled coverage of the EUTELSAT 172B satellite to fulfil the commitment to close the digital divide in the rural areas of Indonesia. This agreement highlights the integral role of satellite in providing a complete connectivity solution to end users.

Lintasarta, a prestigious Information and Communication Technology (ICT) total solutions company in Indonesia, introduces various beneficial ICT solutions for many industries, including digital companies (marketplace), banking, finance non-bank, supply chain, resources, hospitality, healthcare, education, transportation, and government.

Commenting on the agreement, Philippe Oliva, Eutelsat’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are honored to be selected by Lintasarta in this crucial mission. This contract perfectly showcases the relevance of satellite as a key component in the infrastructure to bring connectivity to the most remote areas as well as the attraction of our 172°orbital position.”

CEO Lintasarta, Arya Damar said: “We are delighted to partner with Eutelsat to address the digital divide in rural Indonesia, and to fulfil our commitment to the Government-backed effort to get everyone connected.”

About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com 


© Business Wire 2021
