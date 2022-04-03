Evacuation attempts of people from Mariupol to continue on Sunday - Ukraine Dep PM

April 3 (Reuters) - Work on evacuating people with the help
of Red Cross from Mariupol will continue on Sunday with buses
attempting to come close to the besieged city, Ukrainian Deputy
Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
"Seven buses will try to get closer to Mariupol, accompanied
by the International Committee of the Red Cross," Vereshchuk
said in an online video posting.
There will be 17 buses prepared to evacuate people from
Mariupol and Berdyansk, she said.
