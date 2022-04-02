Evacuation efforts underway, Russia shifts focus

This is how refugees from the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Melitopol said they felt as they arrived in the central city of Zaporizhzhia late on Friday (April 1).

Some of the passengers had to stand throughout the 12 hour journey, due to the high number of people trying to escape.

Seven humanitarian corridors have been planned for Saturday (April 2), including from Mariupol, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Encircled since the early days of Russia's invasion, the port city has been Moscow's main target in the southeastern region of Donbas.

Tens of thousands are trapped there with little access to food and water.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent a team on Friday to lead a convoy out of the city, but they turned back, saying conditions made it impossible to proceed.

It will be attempted again on Saturday, the Red Cross said.

In an early morning video address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian troops in the north of the country were pulling back, slowly but noticeably.

He added Russian troops had moved toward Donbas and the heavily bombarded northeastern city of Kharkiv, saying the situation there remained "difficult."

Russia has failed to take a major Ukrainian city since it launched the invasion on February 24.

It has depicted its drawdown of forces near capital Kyiv as a goodwill gesture in peace negotiations.

Ukraine and its allies say Russian forces have been forced to regroup after suffering heavy losses.

In Chuhuiv, a city in Kharkiv province, Reuters met two young women in a hospital - survivors of an attack on a bus that they said was carrying around 20 civilians.

Alina Shegurets' legs and hip were injured.

"Windows started to shake. Then I saw something that looked like holes. Then bullets started to fly above. Powder, smoke... I was screaming and my mouth was full of it."

The other woman, who identified herself only as Yulia, said eight people died in the attack.

The war has killed thousands and uprooted a quarter of Ukraine's population.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" Ukraine.

Ukraine and its western allies call it an unprovoked war of aggression.