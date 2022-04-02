Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Evacuation efforts underway, Russia shifts focus

04/02/2022 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Exhausted, fearful but grateful.

This is how refugees from the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Melitopol said they felt as they arrived in the central city of Zaporizhzhia late on Friday (April 1).

Some of the passengers had to stand throughout the 12 hour journey, due to the high number of people trying to escape.

Seven humanitarian corridors have been planned for Saturday (April 2), including from Mariupol, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Encircled since the early days of Russia's invasion, the port city has been Moscow's main target in the southeastern region of Donbas.

Tens of thousands are trapped there with little access to food and water.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent a team on Friday to lead a convoy out of the city, but they turned back, saying conditions made it impossible to proceed.

It will be attempted again on Saturday, the Red Cross said.

In an early morning video address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian troops in the north of the country were pulling back, slowly but noticeably.

He added Russian troops had moved toward Donbas and the heavily bombarded northeastern city of Kharkiv, saying the situation there remained "difficult."

Russia has failed to take a major Ukrainian city since it launched the invasion on February 24.

It has depicted its drawdown of forces near capital Kyiv as a goodwill gesture in peace negotiations.

Ukraine and its allies say Russian forces have been forced to regroup after suffering heavy losses.

In Chuhuiv, a city in Kharkiv province, Reuters met two young women in a hospital - survivors of an attack on a bus that they said was carrying around 20 civilians.

Alina Shegurets' legs and hip were injured.

"Windows started to shake. Then I saw something that looked like holes. Then bullets started to fly above. Powder, smoke... I was screaming and my mouth was full of it."

The other woman, who identified herself only as Yulia, said eight people died in the attack.

The war has killed thousands and uprooted a quarter of Ukraine's population.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" Ukraine.

Ukraine and its western allies call it an unprovoked war of aggression.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28pKremlin says russia would like to continue talks in belarus, but…
RE
01:21pELON MUSK : Tesla delivers record vehicles in Q1; output falls as China shutdown weighs
RE
01:16pAir strike damages airfield and fuel depot in Ukraine's Poltava region, says governor
RE
01:11pUK police arrest 83 as climate activists blockade oil terminals
RE
01:10pU.S. says it repatriated a Guantanamo Bay detainee to Algeria
RE
01:08pNY FED'S WILLIAMS : Balance sheet run-off could start as soon as May
RE
12:44pUkrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war
RE
12:35pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:35pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:30pNordex hit by cyber security incident, shuts IT systems
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China plans to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation
2Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
3Exclusive-Peru targets copper price windfall in dialed-back tax reform,..
4Ukraine ups 2022 spring sowing area forecast - ministry
5Tesla delivers record vehicles in Q1; output falls as China shutdown we..

HOT NEWS