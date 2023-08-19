STORY: Thousands of people were evacuated or confined to their homes on the Spanish island of Tenerife on Saturday morning (August 19), according to authorities,

as a wildfire in the north of the island continued to rage out of control.

Fierce flames lit up the night sky late overnight from Friday to Saturday.

Paulina Fernandez is one of the evacuees.

"The night before we arrived, we had a pretty bad time. We saw how everything was burning, it was up the mountain but the ashes, everything was falling, ashes, the ground, everything, the roofs were full of ash."

The blaze broke out on Wednesday in a mountainous national park around the Mount Teide volcano.

On Friday, regional leaders said some 12,000 acres of land were affected.

The island's popular tourist areas have so far been spared and its two airports have been operating normally.

The fire has been called the most complex the Canary Islands have faced in 40 years, due to a combination of hot, dry and windy weather, as well as difficult terrain.