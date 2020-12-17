Log in
Evaxion Biotech Appoints Marianne Søgaard as Chairwoman

12/17/2020 | 01:30am EST
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer and infectious diseases, announced today the appointment of previously practicing commercial, technology and corporate lawyer Marianne Søgaard as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

Marianne Søgaard has been an executive and most recently Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Evaxion since 2018. Prior to that, she served for 22 years as lawyer and partner of the law firm Poul Schmith where she primarily focused on acquisitions of processes and technology solutions. She was also a member of the Board of Directors of Poul Schmith from 2014 to 2017. Currently, Mrs. Søgaard serves on a number of Boards of technology companies, including How to Robot and Altapay.

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Marianne Søgaard as the new Chairwoman of Evaxion. Marianne has been part of our team since 2018 and has been invaluable in the development and execution of our business model. With her extensive experience in legal affairs and technology, Marianne will provide important guidance and advice as we continue to develop our AI platforms to advance our product candidates through clinical development.”

Marianne Søgaard, Chairwoman of Evaxion, said: “It is an honor to become Chairwoman of Evaxion at such an exciting point in the company’s development. Evaxion is built on technology that we believe has the potential to revolutionize how cancer and infectious diseases are treated. I look forward to working together with the team and to playing my part in this journey.”

About Evaxion Biotech

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical stage AI-immunology™ platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer and infectious diseases. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion Biotech is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase 1/2 clinical development. In addition, the Company is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to treat bacterial and viral infections with one program currently in preclinical development against S. aureus (including Methicillin-resistant S. aureus, or MRSA) induced skin and soft tissue infections (SSTI).

 
For more information
Evaxion
Glenn S. Vraniak
Chief Financial Officer
gvr@evaxion-biotech.com
+1 (513) 476-2669		LifeSci Advisors LLC
Mary-Ann Chang
Managing Director
mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 7483 284 853


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
