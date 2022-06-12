Log in
Even Transformers find Spain's heatwave 'unbearable'

06/12/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
STORY: The 25-year-old was among those on the streets of Madrid as temperatures soared.

Some like British tourist Kevin were seeking out anywhere that had air-conditioning to escape the heat.

Temperatures reached 42 C (108 Fahrenheit) degrees in the Guadalquivir valley in Seville and the nearby city of Cordoba on Sunday, the national meteorological office AEMET said.

A cloud of hot air from North Africa has sent temperatures soaring, AEMET forecasters said, and the suffocating heatwave could last in most of Spain until Thursday (June 16), five days before summer officially starts on June 21.


© Reuters 2022
