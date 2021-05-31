Even after U.S. shift, opponents resist COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

* New India/South Africa draft proposal draws questions
* U.S. has backed waiving IP rights for vaccines
* EU to submit new proposal on boosting supply in early June
GENEVA, May 31 (Reuters) - A deal on an intellectual
property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade
Organization (WTO) was no closer to acceptance on Monday despite
Washington's backing, due to expected scepticism about a new
draft, sources close to the talks told Reuters.
Negotiations reopened at the WTO on Monday, focused on a
highly anticipated revised draft submitted by India, South
Africa and dozens of other developing countries last week.
A surprise U.S. shift earlier this month to support a patent
waiver heaped pressure on remaining opponents like the European
Union and Switzerland that are home to numerous drugmakers. But
Monday's discussions - the 11th session since the initial waiver
proposal in October - failed to achieve a breakthrough.
The waiver's main backers presented their new draft in
Monday's private WTO meeting, allowing key players to give their
first official feedback on its contents.
The meeting is critical because it will determine if the
talks will advance to "text-based negotiations" as sought by
director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
A Geneva trade official said the proposal to start
text-based discussions "gained traction" on Monday, including
from the United States, which said it was open to discussion on
any proposal that could boost vaccine production and delivery.
It did not openly support the revised text, but said it was
analysing it.
Around 10 countries, including South Korea and Britain,
continued to express doubts and asked for more time to study the
new South Africa/India proposal.
Three sources close to the talks see problems with the text.
"There is an ocean between this waiver proposal and what was
suggested by the U.S.," said a source involved in the talks who
declined to be named. "There's definitely no quick resolution
for this."
Two aspects of the waiver draft that may harden opposition
are its scope and duration.
While U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai had previously
said she is only focused on increasing vaccine access, the new
draft also includes diagnostics, therapeutics and medical
devices, among others.
"When you have a big bomb like the U.S. saying we will
support the waiver, people were expecting the revised proposal
would narrow the scope," said a Geneva-based trade source.
The draft also sets a time span for a waiver seen as
temporary of "at least three years" and allows the WTO's 164
members to determine when it ends. Given they would need to do
this by consensus, one country could repeatedly prolong it.
"If the proponents insist on it (the duration), there will
almost certainly be no consensus agreement on the waiver," said
Peter Ungphakorn, a former WTO staff member who now writes blogs
on trade.
An EU diplomat told Reuters that the revised text would
"likely call the U.S. bluff". The European Union is set to
present an alternative plan for boosting production and
availability of COVID-19 vaccines to the WTO in early June.
