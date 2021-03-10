Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eventopedia Rebrands as virtuall

03/10/2021 | 07:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eventopedia, the company, is rebranding as virtuall.

The company’s proven event planning and venue finding product will retain the name Eventopedia.com. CEO Toby Heelis says: “Following a period of rapid expansion, and the creation of a more diverse product portfolio across a wider variety of industry sectors, we wanted a name that better reflects our current vision.”

Recognised in the SVC2UK Top 50 fastest growing UK start up list in 2020, virtuall is transforming industries by creating innovative products that connect the world in a sustainable and profitable way.

The company has transformed the sales and marketing of spaces and places with its pandemic-proof, net zero venue exploration platform E X P L O R E.

E X P L O R E showcases a space or place with no travel required. It allows you to generate qualified leads entirely sustainably, sacrificing none of the impact of a real life visit. With an average ROI of 60x, the product is used to outstanding effect by clients including Hyatt, IHG, Hilton and Wembley Stadium.

With new products being developed all the time, including the soon to be launched hybrid events platform govirtual, virtuall is most definitely on an upward trajectory.

COO Alan Newton says: “We enable people to do things they couldn’t do before. To explore, to connect, to journey without restriction. Everything we do helps you on that journey. The products we create are simple to use, but are unique in their ability to improve industries and solve their problems. As the world continues to seek ever more sustainable solutions to support business recovery and growth, virtuall is in the perfect position to deliver.”

Note to editors:

About virtuall:

virtuall was founded (as Eventopedia (UK) Ltd) in 2014 by current CEO Toby Heelis and COO Alan Newton, both with a rich heritage in sectors including events, hospitality and technology. They were in the Top 50 fastest growing companies (2020) as measured by ‘Silicon Valley Comes to the UK’ (SVC2UK) and have expanded operations to Asia and the US. They are now a global operation with a blue chip client portfolio in hospitality and commercial property.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:23aRevocation of Certificate of Authorisation
PU
07:21aICT N  : Monitor your baby remotely with home monitoring – IJsselland Maternity Centre
PU
07:20aDollar regains footing as U.S. yields stabilise
RE
07:20aBlaze destroys servers at Europe's largest cloud services firm
RE
07:20aCampbell Soup sales miss Wall Street estimates
RE
07:20aVERTEX, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:19aU.S. House set for final approval of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in early win for Biden
RE
07:19aGOLDMAN SACHS  : Commits $10 Billion in Investment Capital and $100 Million in Philanthropic Capital To Impact The Lives of One Million Black Women
PU
07:19aGENERAL ELECTRIC  : GE Capital Update & 2021 Outlook
PU
07:19aWEBINAR : The role of antibody testing as a companion test to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3ANALYSIS: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption
4Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
5ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : pushes online sales and sustainability in five-year plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ