Eventopedia Rebrands as virtuall

Eventopedia, the company, is rebranding as virtuall.

The company’s proven event planning and venue finding product will retain the name Eventopedia.com. CEO Toby Heelis says: “Following a period of rapid expansion, and the creation of a more diverse product portfolio across a wider variety of industry sectors, we wanted a name that better reflects our current vision.”

Recognised in the SVC2UK Top 50 fastest growing UK start up list in 2020, virtuall is transforming industries by creating innovative products that connect the world in a sustainable and profitable way.

The company has transformed the sales and marketing of spaces and places with its pandemic-proof, net zero venue exploration platform E X P L O R E.

E X P L O R E showcases a space or place with no travel required. It allows you to generate qualified leads entirely sustainably, sacrificing none of the impact of a real life visit. With an average ROI of 60x, the product is used to outstanding effect by clients including Hyatt, IHG, Hilton and Wembley Stadium.

With new products being developed all the time, including the soon to be launched hybrid events platform govirtual, virtuall is most definitely on an upward trajectory.

COO Alan Newton says: “We enable people to do things they couldn’t do before. To explore, to connect, to journey without restriction. Everything we do helps you on that journey. The products we create are simple to use, but are unique in their ability to improve industries and solve their problems. As the world continues to seek ever more sustainable solutions to support business recovery and growth, virtuall is in the perfect position to deliver.”

virtuall was founded (as Eventopedia (UK) Ltd) in 2014 by current CEO Toby Heelis and COO Alan Newton, both with a rich heritage in sectors including events, hospitality and technology. They were in the Top 50 fastest growing companies (2020) as measured by ‘Silicon Valley Comes to the UK’ (SVC2UK) and have expanded operations to Asia and the US. They are now a global operation with a blue chip client portfolio in hospitality and commercial property.

