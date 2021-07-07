Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ever Given container ship set to leave Suez Canal

07/07/2021 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal

CAIRO (Reuters) - The container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March and has been detained there since is due to finally resume its journey on Wednesday after the owner and insurers reached a compensation settlement with the canal authority.

One of the world's largest container ships, the Ever Given became wedged diagonally across a single-lane stretch of the canal for six days, disrupting global trade.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) demanded more than $900 million in compensation for the salvage operation and other losses, later lowered to $550 million. It held the ship under court order as it pursued the claim, creating a dispute with the ship's insurers and Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.

The ship and its Indian crew have been anchored for more than three months in the Great Bitter Lake, between two stretches of the canal.

After protracted negotiations, an undisclosed settlement between the parties was reached and the SCA announced that the ship would be released on Wednesday.

A ceremony is due to be held at the canal to mark the departure of the vessel, which is loaded with about 18,300 containers.

Canal sources said the Ever Given will be escorted by two tugboats and guided by two experienced pilots.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed and Nadeen Ebrahim; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHOEI CO., LTD. -0.36% 4165 End-of-day quote.0.48%
SHOEI CORPORATION 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
SUEZ -0.18% 19.55 Real-time Quote.20.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:20aUK financial regulators consider diversity and inclusion targets
RE
03:18aFCA, PRA and Bank of England set out plan to improve diversity and inclusion in regulated firms
PU
03:18aBANK OF ENGLAND  : DP2/21 – Diversity and inclusion in the financial sector – working together to drive change
PU
03:17aSpain's Telefonica plans to sell minority stake in tech unit, Cinco Dias says
RE
03:14aUK housing boom may derail post-Brexit trade dreams
RE
03:14aEver Given container ship set to leave Suez Canal
RE
03:10aIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY  : Portugal's energy policies set a clear pathway towards 2050 carbon neutrality, according to new IEA review
PU
03:09aLondon Shares to Open Higher as Traders Eye Fed Minutes
DJ
03:08aGerman industrial output falls 0.3% in May
RE
03:08aShell to boost shareholder returns after oil price rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil steadies after tumble as market awaits OPEC+ clarity
2PROPERTY, CASH AND AMAZON: Why buyout firms are battling to buy UK's Morrisons
3Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 billion cloud deal, welcoming new players
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : China steps up supervision of overseas-listed firms after Didi IPO d..
5Analysis-Limited capacity, difficult logistics to slow Chinese bitcoin miners' global shift

HOT NEWS