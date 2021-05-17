EverCommerce : to Acquire Timely, a New Zealand-Based Beauty Industry Software Company

Acquisition expands EverCommerce’s fitness and wellness solutions into new international markets

EverCommerce, a leading service commerce platform, has entered into an agreement to acquire Timely, a global appointment booking software company used by spas and salons across the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Timely will join the EverCommerce suite of integrated SaaS solutions across business management, marketing, customer engagement, and billing and payments, enabling it to provide customers with added value and resources. Completion of the transaction is pending customary regulatory approvals.

Timely offers simple, affordable and reliable appointment software for small salon and beauty businesses. Founded in 2011 by Ryan Baker, Andrew Schofield and Will Berger, Timely has grown to become an online community of more than 50,000 beauty professionals across 90 countries that use the cloud-based business management software to book more than 30 million appointments per year.

“Both EverCommerce and Timely focus on helping small and medium-sized business owners streamline their back- and front-office operations so they can offer a more personalized customer experience and grow their businesses,” says Matt Feierstein, President of EverCommerce. “We’re impressed by the success Timely has achieved and we’re excited to support them in their next level of growth.”

Timely joins the EverCommerce Fitness and Wellness portfolio that delivers tailored, integrated, and convenient experiences for guests, while providing specialized functionality for business owners. EverCommerce drives streamlined day-to-day business operations, improved marketing effectiveness, and modernized engagement with customers. With this acquisition, EverCommerce will expand its product offerings and market reach in the salon and spa industry to the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand markets.

Ryan Baker, co-founder and CEO, Timely, says “Everyone on the crew here at Timely is fizzing about joining the EverCommerce family. We're stoked at how far we’ve come in the last 10 years, and pumped about the opportunities that still lie ahead. EverCommerce shares our passion for the beauty and wellness industry and their values line up brilliantly with our culture here at Timely. We’re now able to take the next step in global expansion knowing we have industry experts, who know how to deliver value to small business owners and scale software companies, at our back.”

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

About Timely

Founded in 2011, Timely exists to grow the value of the beauty industry by offering simple, affordable and reliable appointment software for small businesses. Customers get innovative business management software, award-winning customer support, education from the biggest industry names globally and peer support. Today, Timely serves more than 50,000 service professionals in 90 countries that use the cloud-based platform to book over 30 million appointments a year. For more information on Timely, check out https://www.gettimely.com/about/

