Everbridge Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Everbridge

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Everbridge, Inc. ("Everbridge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EVBG), an enterprise software company that purports to provide national public warning software solutions.



On December 9, 2021, after the market closed, Everbridge announced that CEO David Meredith resigned. Bloomberg reported analyst Stifel as stating, "[t]he timing and uncertainty around the circumstances of Mr. Meredith's departure combined with the company's guidance introduces a high degree of uncertainty into the story” and that there are “more questions than answers at this point”.

Following this news, Everbridge shares fell $52.37 per share, over 45%, to close at $63 per share on December 10, 2021.

