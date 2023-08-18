STORY: Chinese developer Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court.

The property giant made the move in one of the world's biggest debt restructuring exercises.

The firm's problems add to growing investor worries about China's property debt crisis and its overall economy.

Evergrande was once China's top-selling developer but is now the world's most indebted property company.

It has more than $300 billion in liabilities.

Evergrande has sought protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code.

It shields non-U.S. companies undergoing restructurings from creditors that hope to sue them or tie up assets in the U.S.

The filing is procedural in nature, but sources say the company must do it as part of a restructuring process under U.S. law.

Evergrande declined to comment.

The company's offshore debt restructuring involves a total of $31.7 billion.

It will meet with its creditors later this month to discuss its restructuring proposal.

A number of Chinese property developers have defaulted on their offshore debt obligations.

Leaving in its wake unfinished homes, plunging sales and battered investor confidence.

The property sector makes up about a quarter of the economy.

The crisis has led to a contagion risk, which could further hurt a Chinese economy already weakened by slower growth.

Evergrande's problems come days after a major Chinese asset manager missed repayment obligations on some investment products and warned of a liquidity crisis.

While China's number one developer Country Garden has become the latest to signal a cash crunch.

All of this comes at a time when property investment, home sales and new construction have contracted for more than a year.

China is targeting 5% annual growth for its economy this year.

But a growing number of economists warn it could miss that goal unless Beijing ramps up support measures to stop the decline.