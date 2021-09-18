Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Evergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance

09/18/2021 | 12:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) - Six executives of China's heavily indebted Evergrande had redeemed some of the company's investment products in advance earlier this year, the property group said on Saturday.

Between May 1 and Sept. 7, the six executives made early redemptions of 12 investment products, Evergrande said in a statement on its website, without identifying the executives or giving details on the nature of the products.

"Regarding the early redemption of Evergrande wealth investment products by some managers, the group company views the matter seriously," the company said.

Evergrande said it had requested that all the funds redeemed by the six managers in advance be returned within a certain time frame.

Severe penalties would also be imposed, it said.

Evergrande, with over $300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers.

The company has epitomised China's freewheeling era of borrowing and building. Uncertainty about its ability to meet funding obligations - equal to 2% of China's gross domestic product - has sent jitters through markets.

The group has been hit by recent ratings downgrades, with both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings warning of the risk of default.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08aJapan's PM contender Kishida says won't raise sales tax for a decade
RE
03:07aChinese version of TikTok limits use of app by those under 14
RE
02:00aNigeria's central bank keeps rates steady, targets illegal FX dealers
RE
01:58aS&P revises Botswana's outlook to 'stable' on strong diamond sector recovery
RE
12:26aEvergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance
RE
12:22aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Third Round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and El Salvador
PU
09/17PRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN : Reception on behalf of the President of Tajikistan in honour of the CSTO and SCO leaders
PU
09/17China c.bank says sets 14-day reverse repo rate at 2.35% vs 2.35% previously
RE
09/17China c.bank says sets 7-day reverse repo rate at 2.20% vs 2.20% previously
RE
09/17U.S. resumes talks with Huawei CFO on resolving criminal charges - Globe and Mail
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance
2'Not true': IMF chief Georgieva denies pro-China pressure on World Bank..
3REPL::Placements::RECEIPT OF APPROVAL IN-PRINCIPLE FOR PROPOSED SUBSCRI..
4NATIONAL BEVERAGE INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY ..
5DiaSorin S p A : CE Marks its new Simplexa™ COVID-19 & Flu A/B Di..

HOT NEWS