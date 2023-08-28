STORY: Shares in embattled Chinese property developer Evergrande began trading again on Monday (August 28)... and promptly nosedived.

They were down over 80% in early trade.

Its return to the Hong Kong stock market comes after a 17-month suspension.

The firm would have faced delisting if the hiatus has lasted another month.

Evergrande is the world's most indebted property developer.

And it's at the centre of a crisis that has engulfed China's real estate sector for the past two years.

A string of big firms have defaulted on their debts over that period, and investors have been concerned that Evergrande also faced deep trouble.

Over the weekend, the developer did offer some glimmers of hope with new earnings figures.

Its net less narrowed to just over $4.5 billion from January to June.

That was about half the figure seen this time a year ago.

The company said revenue had jumped, partly thanks to a property boom at the start of the year.

Troubled rival Country Garden saw its shares rise in early trade.

It had sparked concern after missing two payments on its bonds.

But Monday saw investors welcome news it had raised money by selling a stake in one big development.