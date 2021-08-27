Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Evergreen Group invests in 1908 BC Hong Kong

08/27/2021 | 09:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Singapore, Aug. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen Lifestyle Holdings the hospitality arm of Evergreen Assets Management, has jointly invested in 1908BC; Hong Kong’s First British Chinese Restaurant.

David Yong, the CEO of Evergreen Group of companies, used to study law in the University of Bristol. It was 10 years back when he first experienced British Chinese cuisine and truly enjoyed the experience. Being based back in Asia, David has since yearned for the British Chinese culinary experience again. He believes that there is a huge potential in this concept wherever there are expats and intends to serve a community who have loves the experienced of Chinese food overseas.

1908BC is the first of its kind to debut in Hong Kong: a restaurant devoted to celebrating the dishes commonly found in the Chinese restaurants and “takeaways” of Britain, set up by the different waves of migrants, mostly from Hong Kong, who settled there.

Crispy Shredded Duck, Roasted Beef Short Rib, Fried Chicken Balls and Kung Super- Pow Prawns are just some of the dishes that are ubiquitous in Chinese restaurants all over Britain and popular with western palates yet are seldom if ever seen in Hong Kong.

The restaurant’s name honours the year the first Chinese restaurant was opened in the UK, in London’s Piccadilly, while BC stands for British Chinese.

1908BC is conceived by Suzanna Ho, a British-born Chinese of Hong Kong origin who grew up in a family that ran Chinese takeaways and restaurants in Britain. Born and raised in Bristol, where her family owned and ran the city’s most famous Chinese restaurant, Dynasty, for the past 20 years, Suzanna came to Hong Kong last year to help her mother resettle after retirement. She soon realised that there was a gap in the market for a restaurant catering to people like herself who were nostalgic for some of the style of Chinese food they were used to back in Britain.

The menu is a concise collection of old and new recipes, including Suzanna’s mother’s creations from their first “chip shop” Willow and from their restaurant Dynasty, as well as some of her own favourite dishes. Uniquely, some of the menu items have also been crowdsourced through social media, by asking fellow Brits and other overseas Chinese in Hong Kong about some of the Chinese dishes they miss most from back home.

Media Contact:
Admin@evergreenassets.asia 
+65 9642 6586 

Attachments


Primary Logo

EVERGREEN ASSETS MANAGEMENT - Evergreen Lifestyle Holdings

Main Dining Hall of 1908BC
EVERGREEN ASSETS MANAGEMENT - Evergreen Lifestyle Holdings

Private Dining Area of 1908BC
EVERGREEN ASSETS MANAGEMENT - Evergreen Lifestyle Holdings

Crispy Aromatic Shredded Duck From 1908BC
EVERGREEN ASSETS MANAGEMENT - Evergreen Lifestyle Holdings

Roasted Beef Short Rib From 1908BC
EVERGREEN ASSETS MANAGEMENT - Evergreen Lifestyle Holdings

Fried Chicken Balls From 1908BC
EVERGREEN ASSETS MANAGEMENT - Evergreen Lifestyle Holdings

Kung Super-Pow Prawns From 1908BC

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:45aHALO LIFE's Breakthrough Makes Its Fashion Debut
NE
02:42aAWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) – Notification of Trade of
PU
02:32aReserve Money Update as at 20 August 2021
PU
02:32aPJSC UKRNAFTA : Ukrnafta paid over UAH 7.3 billion in taxes
PU
02:24aNORWAY ROYAL SALMON ASA (NRS) :  Final result in mandatory offer to acquire all shares in Norway Royal Salmon ASA - correction and notification of mandatory notification of trade
AQ
02:18aAWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) - Notification of Trade of Primary Insider
AQ
02:14aMODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
RE
02:02aPROTON MOTOR POWER : Meet us online at the Electric & Hybrid Marine World Expo Virtual ‘Live'
PU
01:52aGENERAL MOTORS : GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept Unveiled
PU
12:54aGeely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
2Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
3UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : China's SenseTime prepares for Hong ..
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : DESPERATE HOUSE BUYERS: city slickers flock to the suburbs in search of space

HOT NEWS