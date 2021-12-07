Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Evergreen Network Adds New Podcast From Musician and Author Brendan Slocumb

12/07/2021 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music saves. Brendan Slocumb shows how in his podcast, How Music Can Save Your Life, a new program in the Evergreen Podcast lineup of originals that are curated for audiences that appreciate the everyday color and diversity of modern makers, entrepreneurs, musicians and more.

Slocumb is a musician, educator and author of upcoming novel The Violin Conspiracy. "Music saved Brendan's life, and through storytelling and a compelling guest list, he inspires us to explore ways that musical arts can change everything from our relationships to our outlook on life," says Hannah Leach, Senior Evergreen Producer. 

He invites Ken Ford to the show—an "electric" performer whose infectious energy on the violin rivals the "biggest and baddest guitar solos." 

"This is just a taste of what Brendan brings to the podcast world, and his background as a teacher, performer and writer makes for especially engaging content that we know Evergreen listeners will appreciate." - Gerardo Orlando, Evergreen Head of Business Development. 

As for Slocumb, he grew up in Fayetteville, N.C., and earned a music education degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, focusing on violin and viola. For 20+ years, he has taught music in public and private schools, along with performing with orchestras in northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. 

Slocumb's novel The Violin Conspiracy has earned praise for its "unflinching peek into the heart and soul of a gifted Black violinist striving to pursue his passion in the face of adversity," from New York Times bestselling author Zakiya Dalila Harris, who wrote The Other Black Girl.

Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts and check out our complete lineup of shows. Our storytelling podcasts have something for everyone.

Contact: David Allen Moss, Chief Creative Officer (CCO)

dmoss@evergreenpodcasts.com

216.544.7942

evergreenpodcasts.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Featured Image for Evergreen Podcasts

Featured Image for Evergreen Podcasts

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:35pBullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option
BU
01:34pAdvisory Board for Tomorrow Water Project Formed to Deliver Sustainable Wastewater Treatment in Developing Nations
PR
01:33pDSG Global Inc. and Subsidiary Imperium Motor Corp. Announces Partnership to Provide a Variety of Electric Vehicles throughout the 25 Caribbean Islands to Include Personal and Commercial Transportation, and Golf Fleet Management
AQ
01:32pEIA expects short-term crude oil prices to remain lower than the highs of 2021
PU
01:32pSALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A : 2021.12.07_Comunicato Stampa_Allegato 3F- novembre 2021
PU
01:32pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate Jason Aldean's new album during a special Pandora LIVE virtual event
PU
01:32pARTNET : What Makes an Artist's Artist? We Asked Leading Figures To Name the Most Underrated—and Overrated—Artists of All Time
PU
01:32pGlobal LNG exports hit eight-month high
PU
01:32pThe Region's Trade Will Increase Significantly in 2021, but the Recovery Will be Asymmetrical and Heterogeneous in a Context of Uncertainty
PU
01:32pTERNA : authorization process launched for restructuring of the electricity grid in the municipalities of Lonate Pozzolo (Varese) and Nosate (Milano)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
4Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub
5INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein

HOT NEWS