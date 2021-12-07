Evergreen Network Adds New Podcast From Musician and Author Brendan Slocumb

CLEVELAND, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music saves. Brendan Slocumb shows how in his podcast, How Music Can Save Your Life, a new program in the Evergreen Podcast lineup of originals that are curated for audiences that appreciate the everyday color and diversity of modern makers, entrepreneurs, musicians and more.

Slocumb is a musician, educator and author of upcoming novel The Violin Conspiracy. "Music saved Brendan's life, and through storytelling and a compelling guest list, he inspires us to explore ways that musical arts can change everything from our relationships to our outlook on life," says Hannah Leach, Senior Evergreen Producer.

He invites Ken Ford to the show—an "electric" performer whose infectious energy on the violin rivals the "biggest and baddest guitar solos."

"This is just a taste of what Brendan brings to the podcast world, and his background as a teacher, performer and writer makes for especially engaging content that we know Evergreen listeners will appreciate." - Gerardo Orlando, Evergreen Head of Business Development.

As for Slocumb, he grew up in Fayetteville, N.C., and earned a music education degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, focusing on violin and viola. For 20+ years, he has taught music in public and private schools, along with performing with orchestras in northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C.

Slocumb's novel The Violin Conspiracy has earned praise for its "unflinching peek into the heart and soul of a gifted Black violinist striving to pursue his passion in the face of adversity," from New York Times bestselling author Zakiya Dalila Harris, who wrote The Other Black Girl.

Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts and check out our complete lineup of shows . Our storytelling podcasts have something for everyone.

