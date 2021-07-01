EvergreenHealth Partners with Luna to Bring At Home Physical Therapy Across Seattle and Eastside

SEATTLE and ROCKLIN, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, EvergreenHealth, an integrated health care system in Washington, announced a new partnership with Luna, the leader in on-demand physical therapy, to bring outpatient physical therapy services to Seattle-area patients in the comfort of their homes.



“As we continue to find innovative ways to even better meet our community’s health and wellness needs and preferences, we are proud to offer exceptionally convenient, high quality physical therapy service to the community,” said Kirk Hanson, Executive Director, Orthopedic Care, at EvergreenHealth. “Our partnership with Luna will give our patients more flexibility in scheduling their appointments and make for an all-around enhanced patient experience for those who prefer in home care.”

EvergreenHealth will partner with Luna’s broad network of local physical therapists who share the same dedication to providing an equitable standard of care in a convenient, at home environment—mirroring the same clinical excellence expected in a more traditional practice setting. Using a best-in-class technology platform, patients are seamlessly matched with a therapist based on specialty, geography, schedules, and other factors important to aligning the right providers with the right patients for optimal recovery outcomes. Therapists will visit patients at the time and location of their choosing, allowing patients to receive PT care when and where it works best for them and their families.

By delivering care in-person, therapists are able to gain a thorough, comprehensive understanding of the patient’s health and wellness goals—creating a unique care plan tailored to each patient’s individual needs and lifestyle and mobility aspirations. Patients will see the same physical therapist for the entirety of their rehabilitation care plan treatment plan, allowing patients and providers to establish a relationship over a period of time and providing on-going insight to the patient’s progress which regularly informs the care plan. Between visits, patients and therapists will communicate through the Luna platform to set next appointment times, perform therapist-prescribed exercises, and track the recovery process.

“Adherence to physical therapy treatment plans is consistently too low, in large part because patients aren’t willing or able to consistently travel to a clinic to receive care,” said Palak Shah, Head of Clinical Operations at Luna. “We’re excited to join EvergreenHealth in meeting patients where they want to be, enabling better adherence and improved outcomes.”

EvergreenHealth’s physical therapy on-demand partnership with Luna is a new addition to the health system’s repertoire of innovative ways patients are able to connect with their providers in more convenient, non-traditional ways. In 2020, EvergreenHealth launched virtual visit access for all service lines, including urgent care, helping patients continue to receive the care they need in safe, at-home environments via HIPAA compliant video conferences that patients can easily access on any smart device.

“We are very pleased that we were able to connect with over 50,000 patients last year via virtual care visits during the pandemic, and this convenient care model, along with in-home opportunities, like our physical therapy partnership with Luna, is another way EvergreenHealth is living our purpose: working together to enrich the health and well-being of every life we touch.” said Jeff Tomlin, MD, CEO, EvergreenHealth.

The new service will be available to EvergreenHealth patients in the Seattle area later this summer. Luna works with health systems, physical therapy groups, and orthopedic groups to provide at-home care via in-person delivery in 32 markets and 19 states across the country, including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Texas, and Washington.

About EvergreenHealth

EvergreenHealth is an integrated health care system serving nearly one million residents in King and Snohomish counties with a breadth of services and programs that are among the most comprehensive in the region. Formed as a public hospital district in 1972, EvergreenHealth includes a 318-bed acute care medical center in Kirkland and a 72-bed hospital, EvergreenHealth Monroe, which is an accredited, full-service public hospital district established in 1960 in Monroe, Washington. The system also includes a network of 12 primary care practices, six urgent care centers, more than two dozen specialty care practices, extensive home care and hospice services, and 24/7 emergency care from its Kirkland, Monroe and Redmond locations.

EvergreenHealth remains committed to its purpose to enrich the health and well-being of the community by providing clinical excellence in more than 80 specialties and through extensive community health outreach and education programs, anchored by the 24/7 EvergreenHealth Nurse Navigator & Healthline.

The health system is named as one of Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals and it is one of only 407 hospitals nationwide to hold a 5-Star Overall Rating from the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS). Learn more at www.evergreenhealth.com .

About Luna

Luna is the leader in on-demand physical therapy, delivering outpatient physical therapy beyond the four walls of a clinic. For patients, Luna has reimagined the physical therapy experience, matching them with a therapist for in-person care at the time and location of their choosing and ongoing coaching through an easy-to-use app. For physical therapists, Luna enables them to manage their careers with flexibility and autonomy, using a platform that makes scheduling efficient, documentation easy, and billing automatic.

For leading health systems and orthopedic groups, Luna improves revenue for rehabilitation services by dramatically expanding access and reach, improving adherence, reducing costs, and standardizing quality. Luna is the fastest growing physical therapy provider, with more than 1,000 exceptional therapists providing services in 19 states across the country. For more information, please visit www.getluna.com .

