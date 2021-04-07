Eversource Energy names Joe Nolan as CEO

April 7 (Reuters) - Eversource Energy said on
Wednesday Joe Nolan will take over as chief executive officer of
the electric utility, replacing Jim Judge, who will become the
company's executive chairman.
Nolan, a 35-year company veteran, has been a force behind
the company's clean energy efforts, including the
Eversource-Ørsted joint venture that plans to develop at least
4,000 MW of offshore wind capacity.
Nolan has been the company's executive vice president,
customer and corporate relations, since its creation from a
merger between Northeast Utilities and NSTAR in 2012 and assumed
responsibility for strategy in early 2020.
The change is part of the company's leadership succession
plan, it added.
Jim Judge, who has served as Eversource's CEO since 2016,
will oversee strategic and investment planning, and will be
involved in both investor and industry relations.
