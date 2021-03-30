Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Everwell Announces the Launch of Health and Wellness Clinic That Merges Conventional and Alternative Therapies

03/30/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everwell announces the launch of the Everwell health and wellness clinic, open now in Newport Beach, California. Everwell provides a select range of advanced wellness solutions that are designed to optimize mind and body health. Unlike traditional clinics, Everwell has invested in offering research-backed alternative therapies alongside conventional solutions in order to address wellness issues from multiple angles.

Everwell provides a range of health and wellness services for men and women. The clinic specializes in creating personalized solutions for hormonal issues. Everwell offers both testosterone replacement therapy and women’s hormone balancing treatments. Other treatments available at Everwell include growth hormone optimization, erectile dysfunction treatment, BPC-157 injections, IV therapy, and lipotropic injections for fat loss, energy and appetite control.

According to Everwell CEO Mark Suh, providing patients with personalized treatment is a core part of the new clinic’s services. “At Everwell, we believe that every patient needs unique services in order to look and feel their best,” said Suh. “By combining modern medicine and alternative treatments in a strategic, personalized way, you can make a real impact on a person’s health and quality of life.”

Consultation appointments are now available at Everwell, located at 4501 Birch St. Unit C, Newport Beach, CA 92660. New patients can schedule a consultation appointment by calling 949-506-1606 or by visiting https://everwellusa.com/. The clinic’s consulting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

About Everwell
Everwell is a new type of health and wellness experience. The CEO and founder of Everwell, Mark Suh, created the clinic in order to provide creative ways of addressing unique health needs. Everwell offers a curated selection of conventional and alternative therapies that are monitored by medical experts and backed by science. For more information about Everwell, visit https://everwellusa.com/.

Media Contact:
Mark Suh
CEO at Everwell Medical Management, Inc.
info@everwellusa.com
949-506-1606
https://everwellusa.com/


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:43pCAT9 GROU  : GROUP INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01:43pINTEGRATED VENTURES, INC  : . Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
PR
01:42pUniversal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16
RE
01:42pCOMCAST  : Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16
RE
01:42pKazi Azim Bolsters Excelerate's Bangladesh Team
PU
01:42pSARAS S P A  : FY 2020 and Q4 2020 Results and Business Plan 2021-2024
PU
01:42pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Cadillac XT5 Reviews and Specs
PU
01:41pORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:39pU.S. Supreme Court weighs TransUnion bid to nix 'terrorist list' lawsuit
RE
01:38pBSQUARE  : Why Should You Lock Down Windows 10 IoT?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2BMW has got its timing right for beefing up electric cars
3Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : defeats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over Alcatel-Lucent integration, 5G progress
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW confirms it will rebrand its U.S. unit as 'Voltswagen'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ