Everynet's U.S. LoRaWAN® National IoT Rollout Takes Off with Six Major Cities Launched: Phoenix, Austin, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, and Portland

Everynet, the world’s largest network operator for national LoRaWAN® networks, announced today the launch of the national LoRaWAN® Internet of Things (IoT) wireless data network in Phoenix, Austin, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, and Portland. These cities are the initial wave of Everynet’s national network rollout that includes the top 36 metropolitan areas and key logistics corridors across the United States. With this deployment, Everynet furthers its position as the award-winning provider of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology around the globe, which is already processing billions of messages.

As the U.S. is investing in key infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, and lighting, now cities have the ability to wirelessly connect a variety of IoT sensors to the cloud economically without having to build communications infrastructure.

The top IoT uses for the Everynet network include:

Smart City : Cities can easily monitor and manage lighting, streamline waste management services, manage flooding, and check air quality.

: Cities can easily monitor and manage lighting, streamline waste management services, manage flooding, and check air quality. Smart Infrastructure : Applications to monitor critical infrastructure including roads, pipelines, and transportation of materials. In addition, the network can be used to monitor freight rail, shipping ports, and subways, to streamline operations and gather data for predictive maintenance.

: Applications to monitor critical infrastructure including roads, pipelines, and transportation of materials. In addition, the network can be used to monitor freight rail, shipping ports, and subways, to streamline operations and gather data for predictive maintenance. Utilities : Applications to remotely monitor, maintain and gather data on water systems, substations, smart grid reclosers, transformers, LPG gas and residential and commercial metering.

: Applications to remotely monitor, maintain and gather data on water systems, substations, smart grid reclosers, transformers, LPG gas and residential and commercial metering. Supply Chain Logistics: Tracking and monitoring critical assets such as pallets, containers and goods. By managing the geo-location, cold-chain monitoring, humidity and shock, enterprises can effectively receive real-time data on the movement, condition and arrival of assets through the complete supply chain.

“LoRaWAN connected infrastructure, assets and services help deliver a more digitized, decentralized and decarbonized society that leverages Internet of Things as a platform for better efficiency and sustainability about most work, play, and living requirements,” said Andres Carvallo, Founder and CEO of CMG Consulting LLC and Smart Grid Godfather. “Everynet’s offering is a timely game changer for asset owners.”

Everynet’s neutral-host business model enables mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), application service providers (ASPs), managed service providers (MSPs) and internet service providers (ISPs) to offer carrier grade Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) IoT services to their customers.

Everynet is deploying TEKTELIC Carrier Grade 64-Channel LoRaWAN Mega Gateways for the U.S. National LoRaWAN® network in order to ensure the best radio performance and network reliability. In addition, the LoRaWAN open standards-based ecosystem provides companies with a selection of hundreds of devices and applications. LoRaWAN radio frequency technology, utilized by Everynet, is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution that helps build ultra-low cost IoT projects worldwide. Its characteristics make Everynet’s network the best option for end customers looking for reliability and longevity, especially in difficult environments for wireless connectivity.

Everynet welcomes any platform provider, device maker and solution provider to take advantage of the newly launched U.S. network through its Ethingz Ecosystem Partner Program. Speak with a Everynet representative to get started today.

To learn more about Everynet and our networks, visit: https://www.everynet.com/.

About Everynet

Everynet is a global LoRaWAN® network operator and provides carrier grade networks in Asia, EMEA, and the Americas. Everynet’s Neutral Host network model enables Mobile Network Operators, MVNO’s, and Global MSP’s to offer ultra-low cost IoT immediately and profitably with ZERO upfront CAPEX. Everynet makes IoT accessible across any industry to enable enterprise-grade solutions and is deployed using LoRaWAN® technology, the globally-adopted open standard for IoT connectivity. For more information, visit www.everynet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005225/en/