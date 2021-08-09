Everything Is Awesome! LEGOLAND® New York Resort Is Fully Open

GOSHEN, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a year of anticipation, awesome is finally here! LEGOLAND® New York Resort officially opened on Friday, August 6th, with the debut of LEGOLAND® Hotel as the ultimate family getaway destination.

Families can now spend multiple days exploring the Park's seven themed lands and then conveniently retreat to the 250-room hotel, located just steps away from the theme park's iconic entrance arch. The only LEGO® themed hotel in the Northeast, LEGOLAND Hotel at LEGOLAND New York Resort is built for kids, with guest rooms and suites that are designed for 5-9 people depending on room type, with four room themes: Pirates, Kingdom, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO®. Built to inspire all-day play and curiosity, the Hotel also features imaginative LEGO models and immersive play areas throughout the property.

"Welcoming overnight guests at LEGOLAND Hotel is a long-awaited milestone that marks the final step in our phased opening," said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. "We've created an overnight experience that can't be found anywhere else in the Northeast through thoughtful, creative, and educational hotel offerings that complement a day at our Park. At LEGOLAND Hotel, families can experience a fully-immersive multi-day getaway: they can fuel up for their day in the Park, take a break if they need it, and drift off to sleep with a bedtime story from their in-room Google Nest."

Upon arrival, LEGOLAND Hotel guests receive a "warm" welcome from a smoke-breathing LEGO dragon – and that's just the beginning of the overnight adventure! Additional highlights include a Castle play area for children, more than 2,000 interactive LEGO models created out of thousands of LEGO bricks, a heated resort-style pool, an arcade, and a "Little Big Shop" to stock up on everything you need for a bricktastic vacation. Every overnight stay comes with a complimentary buffet breakfast at Bricks Family Restaurant, which also serves a family-size dinner each night.

LEGOLAND Hotel also offers an endless array of creative experiences, including the chance for young builders to put their skills to the test alongside Master Model Builders at the on-site Creative Workshop. Daily children's entertainment takes place throughout the property, complete with LEGO character meet-and-greets. Meanwhile, parents can enjoy light bites and drinks at the Skyline Bar as they watch their children explore aboard a pirate ship and castle play area in the Hotel lobby.

Back at the room, inventive in-room amenities take contactless programming to the next level. Children and parents will love the Hotel's Next Generation Sleepover: a Google Nest that can do anything from place a room service order to tell children an immersive bedtime story or send them on an in-room scavenger hunt. Each themed guest room offers a separate sleeping area for children, equipped with a bunk bed, pull-out trundle bed, and an entertainment unit, with a separate space for adults with a king bed. Guest rooms also include a welcome treasure hunt activity with LEGO prizes, access to a LEGO play bin, two high-definition flat panel TVs with complimentary on-demand content, and more.

"Children will find themselves engaged from the moment they set foot in LEGOLAND Hotel, while parents can tap into their inner child in the heart of this family-friendly playground," said LEGOLAND Hotel Director Scott Case. "The Hotel is so much more than a place for families to rest after a fun-filled day. From the wall of 5,000 LEGO Minifigures to the interactive disco elevator with pulsating lights, mirror ball and music, LEGOLAND Hotel is an extension of the theme park experience that can't be missed."

Just beyond the Hotel doors, LEGOLAND New York Resort features seven LEGO themed lands: Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO® NINJAGO® World, LEGO® Castle, LEGO® City, MINILAND and LEGO® Pirates. The Park features the global debut of the LEGO® Factory Adventure ride, which transforms riders into LEGO Minifigures, and signature rides such as the Dragon coaster and LEGO® NINJAGO® The Ride. Children can also earn their very own LEGOLAND Driver's License at Driving School, team up to save the day at Fire Rescue Academy and catch LEGO movies in 4D at Palace Cinema.

LEGOLAND Hotel will be open year-round and is now accepting reservations online on its website: www.LEGOLAND.com/new-york. Room rates begin at $279/night. Packages are also available through LEGOLAND Vacations which include a stay at a LEGOLAND Vacations Hotel (nearby partner hotels) and two-day LEGOLAND Park tickets. Guests can also purchase single-day tickets ($79.99 for adults) or annual passes ($229 per person) with or without a hotel stay.

For more information about LEGOLAND New York Resort, visit our website or follow us on Facebook.

