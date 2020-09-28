Evolution Event Solutions : Launches New Line of Business, Redesigned Website

“Business of Events” will help clients save time, energy and costs

Evolution Event Solutions (EES), a strategic event management agency that delivers extraordinary events with real results, announced the launch of Business of Events, a new service that teaches clients how to produce events that stay on track, on time and under budget.

Through Business of Events, EES works closely with companies and organizations of all sizes to help them filter and organize information, set up project workflows, manage execution and maximize return on investment.

“The Business of Events service demonstrates our commitment to giving clients easy access to our unrivaled brand of comprehensive event management,” said Falon Veit Scott, founder and CEO of EES. “Giving clients a spoonful of our ‘secret sauce’ is a great way to educate them on how to get the results they really want.”

To support the launch of the new service, EES unveiled a fully redesigned website, evolutioneventsolutions.com. The revamped site features simplified navigation, mobile optimization, streamlined content and enhanced opportunities for customers to access EES’ plethora of services.

The refreshed website also includes a new section dedicated to creating and managing virtual events, an area in which EES has extensive experience. Based on customer feedback, and the massive surge in interest and demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding more information about virtual event management was an obvious adjustment to make.

“Knowledge is power, so we wanted to revamp our website in a way that would improve the ability for current and potential customers to find the details they need to make informed, strategic decisions,” said Scott.

To learn more about Business of Events and experience the revamped website, visit www.evolutioneventsolutions.com.

About Evolution Event Solutions

Founded in 2012, Evolution Event Solutions (EES) is a strategic, collaborative event management agency that delivers extraordinary events with real results. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the agency applies its proactive approach to meeting planning, special event production, trade show management, and a global DMC division serving corporations and nonprofit entities around the world. EES is a proud member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, Meeting Professionals International, and many more credible organizations. For more information, visit evolutioneventsolutions.com, or follow EES @evolutioneventsolutions on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

