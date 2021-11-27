Log in
Evolution – The Team Behind CardanoEvo are Storming Ahead

11/27/2021 | 05:29pm EST
Waxahachie, TX, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Inception was in May 2021 and, six months later, they have delivered everything they promised. And more!

Having recently doxxed, the team are preparing to launch their Evolution (Evo) token following an over-subscribed whitelist presale.

Photo Available: Public Pre-Sale of Evolution

PinkSale on 29th November and is expected to reach Hard Cap in minutes; such is the enthusiasm of their community and the huge upward pressure of their marketing team.

Successful projects have been born out of community governance, sustainable rewards systems, investment confidence, future NFT minting & market-placing; and support ability towards symbiotic tokens within its own ecosystem. Some have achieved one or two of these qualities, none have achieved all.

A solid and committed community is the foundation of any crypto project, and a solid community is forged through common interest, common experience and common ideals. Through hard work and determination, the Evolution (Evo) team have gathered a community that has consolidated and then grown to support the long-term goals of the project. They have built their governance community through the CardanoEvo token, which has established the successful ecosystem authority and already delivered over $1/2 Million in Cardano rewards.

But what of the rest of the qualities mentioned above? 

Evolution (Evo) is the 'hub' token of their project ecosystem. It provides staking functions for CardanoEvo (and additional tokens in the future), encourages further investment and delivers their EvoNFT minting & market-placing. The Evolution (Evo) ‘hub’ token will also provide future functionality to further, future symbiotic tokens within their own ecosystem, by allowing staking and liquidity provision. Lastly, the Evolution ‘hub’ token will also provide direct liquidity to CardanoEvo and their future symbiont tokens, thus providing long-term stability.

Even with all the above features, the team have gone one better that any other project and incorporated a ground-breaking new feature to encourage investment as well as holding. It's called EvoBoost.

Evoboost is a revolutionary new, never-before-seen tiered system that uses 7% of every purchase to deliver token boosts. Visible on investors personal dashboards, the EvoBoost system delivers a bonus on certain successful purchase transactions. There are five levels to ‘hit’ and there is a good (17.5%) chance of hitting them.

Other main features included in Evolution (Evo) are:

  • Auto liquidity – 2% of every transaction delivers liquidity into the Evolution token.
  • Variable Buyback – Another revolutionary new, never before seen system that allows us to deliver 2% of every transaction in liquidity to any token within our own ecosystem which then burns the purchased tokens.
  • Marketing – 4% of every transaction provides an effective marketing budget for the Evolution token.
  • Rewards – 4% of every sell transaction delivers additional Evolution tokens to every remaining holder.

It may seem complicated, because it certainly is! The team have worked tirelessly to build an ecosystem which no one else has, or is in the process of attempting; one specifically designed to be to expand, evolve and scale. 

A lot of hard work has gone into this project, and the team are consistently delivering on their promises.

Evolution (Evo) goes on Public Presale on 29th November, before launching on 30th. 

The team are in Voice Chat every day in Telegram and this is clearly a golden goose worth researching and getting involved with.

Website: https://evolutioncrypto.net/

Telegram: https://t.me/TheEvolutionOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheEvoCrypto

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evolutioncrypto/

CardanoEvo Website: http://www.cardanoevo.com/



Amanda Celestine
amandanopanda(at)gmail.com
https://evolutioncrypto.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
