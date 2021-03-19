Evolution of Turnover of Enterprises in Accommodation and Food Service Activities Section, January 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 19 March 2021

PRESS RELEASE

EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES IN

ACCOMMODATION AND FOOD SERVICE ACTIVITIES

JANUARY 2021

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) with this sectoral publication, presents the map with the evolution of the turnover of enterprises classified in the Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities divisions. These economic activities have been over time in the focus of interest due to the significant weight they bear on the Greek economy as a whole, but also due to their extensive dispersion, with a significant presence in all regional units and a significant contribution to the respective local economies of Greece, often associated with the tourist product of the country. At the same time, under the recent circumstances, the monitoring and dedicated publication of the evolution of these economic activities has become imperative, given the direct and indirect adverse impact they have been subjected to, due to the pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The current publication is part of the Press Releases series published by ELSTAT(PR link), since April 2020, incorporating the most recent data on turnover from Administrative Sources for January 2021.

Similar publications have been planned and are released on a monthly basis, throughout the whole period during which the regular monitoring of the evolution of the turnover of enterprises providing Accommodation, Food and Beverage Service Activities remains relevant and warranted.

In particular, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on a monthly basis and at the regional unit country-level of analysis, for the turnover of enterprises classified in the divisions Accommodation, Food and Beverage Service Activities (divisions 55 and 56 of the NACE Rev.2 classification) for the period 2020-2021.

The published data can highlight, at a detailed local level, the current evolution in the performance of enterprises having activity in key classes of the tourism sector and thus provide quick and highly relevant information on the evolution of the tourist product of Greece.

Starting from the current press release, an updated framework for the determination of enterprises is used, which occurs from the connection at micro-data level of administrative transactions files of the reference years 2020 and 2021 and of the provisional Statistical Business Register, of the reference year 2018, that provides a standardized set of data, harmonized with European classifications.

Information on methodological issues: Information on data provision: Business Statistics Division Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Registers and Big Enterprises Section E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of Section: Adamantia Georgostathi Tel.: +30 213 135 2043 e-mail: a.georgostathi@statistics.gr

Specifically,

For the enterprises in Accommodation Activities obliged to double-entry bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in January 2021 amounted to 19,476,243 euro, recording a decrease of 74.0% in comparison with January 2020, when the respective turnover was 74,986,738 euro. For the enterprises of the Regional Units with a contribution to the total turnover of the year 2020 greater than 1.0% (Table 1), the biggest decrease in the turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 was recorded in the Regional Unit Lassithi (92.5%) and the smallest decrease was recorded in the Regional Unit Rethymno (18.2%) (Table 2).

For the enterprises in Food and Beverage Service Activities obliged to double-entry bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in January 2021 amounted to 53,128,124 euro, recording a decrease of 57.2% in comparison with January 2020, when the respective turnover was 124,225,697 euro. For the enterprises of the Regional Units with a contribution to the total turnover of the year 2020 greater than 1.0% (Table 1), the biggest decrease in the turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 was recorded in the Regional Unit Thira (92.8%) and the smallest decrease was recorded in the Regional Unit Chalkidiki (21.1%) (Table 3).

Table 1: Number of enterprises and share in the annual turnover of 2020, of activity classes Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities (classes 55, 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Region and Regional Unit.

REGION REGIONAL UNIT ACCOMMODATION NACE Rev.2 55 FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE ACTIVITIES NACE Rev.2 56 NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES TURNOVER 2020 (in €) SHARE (%) IN THE TOTAL TURNOVER NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES TURNOVER 2020 (in €) SHARE (%) IN THE TOTAL TURNOVER ANATOLIKI MAKEDONIA, THRAKI RODOPI 32 2,640,000 0.11 731 27,648,855 0.67 DRAMA 31 2,819,906 0.12 705 19,278,654 0.47 EVROS 117 12,630,915 0.52 1,139 38,080,385 0.92 THASSOS 790 15,579,654 0.65 363 9,509,077 0.23 KAVALA 158 7,782,647 0.32 1,015 35,524,593 0.86 XANTHI 27 3,055,250 0.13 657 22,810,552 0.55 KENTRIKI MAKEDONIA THESSALONIKI 586 120,332,270 4.98 5,637 378,121,391 9.18 IMATHIA 50 4,433,509 0.18 958 28,284,325 0.69 KILKIS 16 2,870,797 0.12 593 12,384,595 0.30 PELLA 152 8,121,095 0.34 1,097 22,859,045 0.56 PIERIA 1,071 21,491,300 0.89 1,242 43,770,158 1.06 SERRES 49 6,064,308 0.25 1,364 28,223,299 0.69 CHALKIDIKI 1,931 59,873,788 2.48 1,641 64,282,002 1.56 DYTIKI MAKEDONIA KOZANI 45 6,277,709 0.26 1,165 27,095,551 0.66 GREVENA 43 2,601,832 0.11 332 6,708,677 0.16 KASTORIA 62 3,999,779 0.17 417 6,846,922 0.17 FLORINA 44 1,921,728 0.08 514 9,091,846 0.22 IPEIROS IOANNINA 300 13,266,489 0.55 1,499 54,564,641 1.32 ARTA 29 1,519,835 0.06 658 14,236,917 0.35 THESPROTIA 244 7,942,228 0.33 548 15,835,981 0.38 PREVEZA 548 14,763,190 0.61 776 23,590,208 0.57 THESSALIA LARISSA 179 7,599,009 0.31 1,903 63,541,038 1.54 KARDITSA 72 3,422,970 0.14 944 16,910,894 0.41 MAGNISSIA 555 18,862,643 0.78 1,526 63,742,681 1.55 SPORADES 687 16,709,713 0.69 465 15,510,525 0.38 TRIKALA 124 6,372,561 0.26 1,120 28,299,665 0.69 STEREA ELLADA FTHIOTIDA 153 6,538,386 0.27 1,238 37,020,370 0.90 VIOTIA 67 3,756,494 0.16 858 26,470,705 0.64 EVIA 738 19,841,440 0.82 1,951 74,993,038 1.82 EVRYTANIA 85 1,479,906 0.06 207 3,260,283 0.08 FOKIDA 112 3,358,860 0.14 446 12,664,510 0.31 IONIA NISIA KERKYRA 2,297 93,888,035 3.89 1,981 63,002,510 1.53 ZAKYNTHOS 960 49,974,688 2.07 948 24,690,740 0.60 ITHAKI 95 957,818 0.04 72 1,867,417 0.05 KEFALLINIA 791 21,915,598 0.91 523 20,709,015 0.50 LEFKADA 890 16,383,036 0.68 566 21,858,534 0.53 DYTIKI ELLADA ACHAIA 170 13,043,788 0.54 2,228 90,193,559 2.19 ETOLOAKARNANIA 129 6,763,699 0.28 1,922 51,581,842 1.25 ILIA 165 8,578,373 0.36 1,286 28,359,266 0.69

Table 1: Number of enterprises and share in the annual turnover of 2020, of activity classes Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities (classes 55, 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Region and Regional Unit (continued)

REGION REGIONAL UNIT ACCOMMODATION NACE Rev.2 55 FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE ACTIVITIES NACE Rev.2 56 NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES TURNOVER 2020 (in €) SHARE (%) IN THE TOTAL TURNOVER NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES TURNOVER 2020 (in €) SHARE (%) IN THE TOTAL TURNOVER PELOPONNISOS ARKADIA 243 5,475,318 0.23 791 26,840,722 0.65 ARGOLIDA 359 15,531,137 0.64 893 46,850,390 1.14 KORINTHIA 165 9,517,982 0.39 1,251 66,082,317 1.60 LAKONIA 325 14,642,199 0.61 903 34,027,603 0.83 MESSINIA 534 21,944,607 0.91 1,639 64,826,968 1.57 ATTIKI ATTIKI (*) 2,097 742,798,336 30.77 18,580 1,727,149,444 41.94 VOREIO AIGAIO LESVOS 385 8,003,581 0.33 931 47,345,219 1.15 IKARIA 123 1,069,361 0.04 220 2,548,304 0.06 LIMNOS 97 3,319,812 0.14 189 6,020,351 0.15 SAMOS 351 14,472,189 0.60 488 11,321,799 0.27 CHIOS 152 5,179,852 0.21 480 22,523,959 0.55 NOTIO AIGAIO SYROS 185 5,592,242 0.23 210 13,834,354 0.34 ANDROS 131 2,369,023 0.10 160 6,363,828 0.15 THIRA 1,197 86,290,895 3.57 776 42,098,861 1.02 KALYMNOS 345 4,410,626 0.18 502 12,137,240 0.29 KARPATHOS 195 4,299,627 0.18 242 3,403,429 0.08 KEA-KYTHNOS 113 1,933,926 0.08 124 6,693,561 0.16 KOS 391 84,529,923 3.50 756 23,026,262 0.56 MILOS 543 15,829,028 0.66 286 14,664,393 0.36 MYKONOS 463 53,718,928 2.23 274 32,301,324 0.78 NAXOS 623 17,677,869 0.73 521 19,593,374 0.48 PAROS 548 16,300,203 0.68 398 22,805,045 0.55 RODOS 1,021 222,851,072 9.23 1,827 69,880,762 1.70 TINOS 176 3,701,481 0.15 168 7,881,311 0.19 KRITI IRAKLIO 1,067 205,008,039 8.49 2,634 104,600,515 2.54 LASSITHI 497 70,326,573 2.91 969 29,408,440 0.71 RETHYMNO 772 65,110,565 2.70 936 42,489,600 1.03 CHANIA 1,573 92,866,175 3.85 1,781 78,109,615 1.90 Total 29,265 2,414,205,815 82,164 4,118,253,256

(*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it.