Evolution of Turnover of Enterprises in Accommodation and Food Service Activities Section, January 2021
HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 19 March 2021
PRESS RELEASE
EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES IN
ACCOMMODATION AND FOOD SERVICE ACTIVITIES
JANUARY 2021
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) with this sectoral publication, presents the map with the evolution of the turnover of enterprises classified in the Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities divisions. These economic activities have been over time in the focus of interest due to the significant weight they bear on the Greek economy as a whole, but also due to their extensive dispersion, with a significant presence in all regional units and a significant contribution to the respective local economies of Greece, often associated with the tourist product of the country. At the same time, under the recent circumstances, the monitoring and dedicated publication of the evolution of these economic activities has become imperative, given the direct and indirect adverse impact they have been subjected to, due to the pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The current publication is part of the Press Releases series published by ELSTAT(PR link), since April 2020, incorporating the most recent data on turnover from Administrative Sources for January 2021.
Similar publications have been planned and are released on a monthly basis, throughout the whole period during which the regular monitoring of the evolution of the turnover of enterprises providing Accommodation, Food and Beverage Service Activities remains relevant and warranted.
In particular, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on a monthly basis and at the regional unit country-level of analysis, for the turnover of enterprises classified in the divisions Accommodation, Food and Beverage Service Activities (divisions 55 and 56 of the NACE Rev.2 classification) for the period 2020-2021.
The published data can highlight, at a detailed local level, the current evolution in the performance of enterprises having activity in key classes of the tourism sector and thus provide quick and highly relevant information on the evolution of the tourist product of Greece.
Starting from the current press release, an updated framework for the determination of enterprises is used, which occurs from the connection at micro-data level of administrative transactions files of the reference years 2020 and 2021 and of the provisional Statistical Business Register, of the reference year 2018, that provides a standardized set of data, harmonized with European classifications.
Information on methodological issues:
Information on data provision:
Business Statistics Division
Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
Registers and Big Enterprises Section
E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
Head of Section: Adamantia Georgostathi
Tel.: +30 213 135 2043
e-mail: a.georgostathi@statistics.gr
Specifically,
For the enterprises in Accommodation Activities obliged to double-entry bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in January 2021 amounted to 19,476,243 euro, recording a decrease of 74.0% in comparison with January 2020, when the respective turnover was 74,986,738 euro. For the enterprises of the Regional Units with a contribution to the total turnover of the year 2020 greater than 1.0% (Table 1), the biggest decrease in the turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 was recorded in the Regional Unit Lassithi (92.5%) and the smallest decrease was recorded in the Regional Unit Rethymno (18.2%) (Table 2).
For the enterprises in Food and Beverage Service Activities obliged to double-entry bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in January 2021 amounted to 53,128,124 euro, recording a decrease of 57.2% in comparison with January 2020, when the respective turnover was 124,225,697 euro. For the enterprises of the Regional Units with a contribution to the total turnover of the year 2020 greater than 1.0% (Table 1), the biggest decrease in the turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 was recorded in the Regional Unit Thira (92.8%) and the smallest decrease was recorded in the Regional Unit Chalkidiki (21.1%) (Table 3).
Table 1: Number of enterprises and share in the annual turnover of 2020, of activity classes Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities (classes 55, 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Region and Regional Unit.
|
REGION
|
REGIONAL UNIT
|
ACCOMMODATION
NACE Rev.2 55
|
FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE ACTIVITIES
NACE Rev.2 56
|
NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES
|
TURNOVER 2020 (in €)
|
SHARE (%) IN THE TOTAL TURNOVER
|
NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES
|
TURNOVER 2020 (in €)
|
SHARE (%) IN THE TOTAL TURNOVER
|
ANATOLIKI MAKEDONIA, THRAKI
|
RODOPI
|
32
|
2,640,000
|
0.11
|
731
|
27,648,855
|
0.67
|
DRAMA
|
31
|
2,819,906
|
0.12
|
705
|
19,278,654
|
0.47
|
EVROS
|
117
|
12,630,915
|
0.52
|
1,139
|
38,080,385
|
0.92
|
THASSOS
|
790
|
15,579,654
|
0.65
|
363
|
9,509,077
|
0.23
|
KAVALA
|
158
|
7,782,647
|
0.32
|
1,015
|
35,524,593
|
0.86
|
XANTHI
|
27
|
3,055,250
|
0.13
|
657
|
22,810,552
|
0.55
|
KENTRIKI MAKEDONIA
|
THESSALONIKI
|
586
|
120,332,270
|
4.98
|
5,637
|
378,121,391
|
9.18
|
IMATHIA
|
50
|
4,433,509
|
0.18
|
958
|
28,284,325
|
0.69
|
KILKIS
|
16
|
2,870,797
|
0.12
|
593
|
12,384,595
|
0.30
|
PELLA
|
152
|
8,121,095
|
0.34
|
1,097
|
22,859,045
|
0.56
|
PIERIA
|
1,071
|
21,491,300
|
0.89
|
1,242
|
43,770,158
|
1.06
|
SERRES
|
49
|
6,064,308
|
0.25
|
1,364
|
28,223,299
|
0.69
|
CHALKIDIKI
|
1,931
|
59,873,788
|
2.48
|
1,641
|
64,282,002
|
1.56
|
DYTIKI MAKEDONIA
|
KOZANI
|
45
|
6,277,709
|
0.26
|
1,165
|
27,095,551
|
0.66
|
GREVENA
|
43
|
2,601,832
|
0.11
|
332
|
6,708,677
|
0.16
|
KASTORIA
|
62
|
3,999,779
|
0.17
|
417
|
6,846,922
|
0.17
|
FLORINA
|
44
|
1,921,728
|
0.08
|
514
|
9,091,846
|
0.22
|
IPEIROS
|
IOANNINA
|
300
|
13,266,489
|
0.55
|
1,499
|
54,564,641
|
1.32
|
ARTA
|
29
|
1,519,835
|
0.06
|
658
|
14,236,917
|
0.35
|
THESPROTIA
|
244
|
7,942,228
|
0.33
|
548
|
15,835,981
|
0.38
|
PREVEZA
|
548
|
14,763,190
|
0.61
|
776
|
23,590,208
|
0.57
|
THESSALIA
|
LARISSA
|
179
|
7,599,009
|
0.31
|
1,903
|
63,541,038
|
1.54
|
KARDITSA
|
72
|
3,422,970
|
0.14
|
944
|
16,910,894
|
0.41
|
MAGNISSIA
|
555
|
18,862,643
|
0.78
|
1,526
|
63,742,681
|
1.55
|
SPORADES
|
687
|
16,709,713
|
0.69
|
465
|
15,510,525
|
0.38
|
TRIKALA
|
124
|
6,372,561
|
0.26
|
1,120
|
28,299,665
|
0.69
|
STEREA ELLADA
|
FTHIOTIDA
|
153
|
6,538,386
|
0.27
|
1,238
|
37,020,370
|
0.90
|
VIOTIA
|
67
|
3,756,494
|
0.16
|
858
|
26,470,705
|
0.64
|
EVIA
|
738
|
19,841,440
|
0.82
|
1,951
|
74,993,038
|
1.82
|
EVRYTANIA
|
85
|
1,479,906
|
0.06
|
207
|
3,260,283
|
0.08
|
FOKIDA
|
112
|
3,358,860
|
0.14
|
446
|
12,664,510
|
0.31
|
IONIA NISIA
|
KERKYRA
|
2,297
|
93,888,035
|
3.89
|
1,981
|
63,002,510
|
1.53
|
ZAKYNTHOS
|
960
|
49,974,688
|
2.07
|
948
|
24,690,740
|
0.60
|
ITHAKI
|
95
|
957,818
|
0.04
|
72
|
1,867,417
|
0.05
|
KEFALLINIA
|
791
|
21,915,598
|
0.91
|
523
|
20,709,015
|
0.50
|
LEFKADA
|
890
|
16,383,036
|
0.68
|
566
|
21,858,534
|
0.53
|
DYTIKI ELLADA
|
ACHAIA
|
170
|
13,043,788
|
0.54
|
2,228
|
90,193,559
|
2.19
|
ETOLOAKARNANIA
|
129
|
6,763,699
|
0.28
|
1,922
|
51,581,842
|
1.25
|
ILIA
|
165
|
8,578,373
|
0.36
|
1,286
|
28,359,266
|
0.69
Table 1: Number of enterprises and share in the annual turnover of 2020, of activity classes Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities (classes 55, 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Region and Regional Unit (continued)
|
REGION
|
REGIONAL UNIT
|
ACCOMMODATION
NACE Rev.2 55
|
FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE ACTIVITIES
NACE Rev.2 56
|
NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES
|
TURNOVER 2020 (in €)
|
SHARE (%) IN THE TOTAL TURNOVER
|
NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES
|
TURNOVER 2020 (in €)
|
SHARE (%) IN THE TOTAL TURNOVER
|
PELOPONNISOS
|
ARKADIA
|
243
|
5,475,318
|
0.23
|
791
|
26,840,722
|
0.65
|
ARGOLIDA
|
359
|
15,531,137
|
0.64
|
893
|
46,850,390
|
1.14
|
KORINTHIA
|
165
|
9,517,982
|
0.39
|
1,251
|
66,082,317
|
1.60
|
LAKONIA
|
325
|
14,642,199
|
0.61
|
903
|
34,027,603
|
0.83
|
MESSINIA
|
534
|
21,944,607
|
0.91
|
1,639
|
64,826,968
|
1.57
|
ATTIKI
|
ATTIKI (*)
|
2,097
|
742,798,336
|
30.77
|
18,580
|
1,727,149,444
|
41.94
|
VOREIO AIGAIO
|
LESVOS
|
385
|
8,003,581
|
0.33
|
931
|
47,345,219
|
1.15
|
IKARIA
|
123
|
1,069,361
|
0.04
|
220
|
2,548,304
|
0.06
|
LIMNOS
|
97
|
3,319,812
|
0.14
|
189
|
6,020,351
|
0.15
|
SAMOS
|
351
|
14,472,189
|
0.60
|
488
|
11,321,799
|
0.27
|
CHIOS
|
152
|
5,179,852
|
0.21
|
480
|
22,523,959
|
0.55
|
NOTIO AIGAIO
|
SYROS
|
185
|
5,592,242
|
0.23
|
210
|
13,834,354
|
0.34
|
ANDROS
|
131
|
2,369,023
|
0.10
|
160
|
6,363,828
|
0.15
|
THIRA
|
1,197
|
86,290,895
|
3.57
|
776
|
42,098,861
|
1.02
|
KALYMNOS
|
345
|
4,410,626
|
0.18
|
502
|
12,137,240
|
0.29
|
KARPATHOS
|
195
|
4,299,627
|
0.18
|
242
|
3,403,429
|
0.08
|
KEA-KYTHNOS
|
113
|
1,933,926
|
0.08
|
124
|
6,693,561
|
0.16
|
KOS
|
391
|
84,529,923
|
3.50
|
756
|
23,026,262
|
0.56
|
MILOS
|
543
|
15,829,028
|
0.66
|
286
|
14,664,393
|
0.36
|
MYKONOS
|
463
|
53,718,928
|
2.23
|
274
|
32,301,324
|
0.78
|
NAXOS
|
623
|
17,677,869
|
0.73
|
521
|
19,593,374
|
0.48
|
PAROS
|
548
|
16,300,203
|
0.68
|
398
|
22,805,045
|
0.55
|
RODOS
|
1,021
|
222,851,072
|
9.23
|
1,827
|
69,880,762
|
1.70
|
TINOS
|
176
|
3,701,481
|
0.15
|
168
|
7,881,311
|
0.19
|
KRITI
|
IRAKLIO
|
1,067
|
205,008,039
|
8.49
|
2,634
|
104,600,515
|
2.54
|
LASSITHI
|
497
|
70,326,573
|
2.91
|
969
|
29,408,440
|
0.71
|
RETHYMNO
|
772
|
65,110,565
|
2.70
|
936
|
42,489,600
|
1.03
|
CHANIA
|
1,573
|
92,866,175
|
3.85
|
1,781
|
78,109,615
|
1.90
|
Total
|
29,265
|
2,414,205,815
|
82,164
|
4,118,253,256
(*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it.
