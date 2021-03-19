Log in
Evolution of Turnover of Enterprises in Accommodation and Food Service Activities Section, January 2021

03/19/2021 | 06:01am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 19 March 2021

PRESS RELEASE

EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES IN

ACCOMMODATION AND FOOD SERVICE ACTIVITIES

JANUARY 2021

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) with this sectoral publication, presents the map with the evolution of the turnover of enterprises classified in the Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities divisions. These economic activities have been over time in the focus of interest due to the significant weight they bear on the Greek economy as a whole, but also due to their extensive dispersion, with a significant presence in all regional units and a significant contribution to the respective local economies of Greece, often associated with the tourist product of the country. At the same time, under the recent circumstances, the monitoring and dedicated publication of the evolution of these economic activities has become imperative, given the direct and indirect adverse impact they have been subjected to, due to the pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The current publication is part of the Press Releases series published by ELSTAT(PR link), since April 2020, incorporating the most recent data on turnover from Administrative Sources for January 2021.

Similar publications have been planned and are released on a monthly basis, throughout the whole period during which the regular monitoring of the evolution of the turnover of enterprises providing Accommodation, Food and Beverage Service Activities remains relevant and warranted.

In particular, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on a monthly basis and at the regional unit country-level of analysis, for the turnover of enterprises classified in the divisions Accommodation, Food and Beverage Service Activities (divisions 55 and 56 of the NACE Rev.2 classification) for the period 2020-2021.

The published data can highlight, at a detailed local level, the current evolution in the performance of enterprises having activity in key classes of the tourism sector and thus provide quick and highly relevant information on the evolution of the tourist product of Greece.

Starting from the current press release, an updated framework for the determination of enterprises is used, which occurs from the connection at micro-data level of administrative transactions files of the reference years 2020 and 2021 and of the provisional Statistical Business Register, of the reference year 2018, that provides a standardized set of data, harmonized with European classifications.

Information on methodological issues:

Information on data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Registers and Big Enterprises Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of Section: Adamantia Georgostathi

Tel.: +30 213 135 2043

e-mail: a.georgostathi@statistics.gr

Specifically,

For the enterprises in Accommodation Activities obliged to double-entry bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in January 2021 amounted to 19,476,243 euro, recording a decrease of 74.0% in comparison with January 2020, when the respective turnover was 74,986,738 euro. For the enterprises of the Regional Units with a contribution to the total turnover of the year 2020 greater than 1.0% (Table 1), the biggest decrease in the turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 was recorded in the Regional Unit Lassithi (92.5%) and the smallest decrease was recorded in the Regional Unit Rethymno (18.2%) (Table 2).

For the enterprises in Food and Beverage Service Activities obliged to double-entry bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in January 2021 amounted to 53,128,124 euro, recording a decrease of 57.2% in comparison with January 2020, when the respective turnover was 124,225,697 euro. For the enterprises of the Regional Units with a contribution to the total turnover of the year 2020 greater than 1.0% (Table 1), the biggest decrease in the turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 was recorded in the Regional Unit Thira (92.8%) and the smallest decrease was recorded in the Regional Unit Chalkidiki (21.1%) (Table 3).

Table 1: Number of enterprises and share in the annual turnover of 2020, of activity classes Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities (classes 55, 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Region and Regional Unit.

REGION

REGIONAL UNIT

ACCOMMODATION

NACE Rev.2 55

FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE ACTIVITIES

NACE Rev.2 56

NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES

TURNOVER 2020 (in )

SHARE (%) IN THE TOTAL TURNOVER

NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES

TURNOVER 2020 (in €)

SHARE (%) IN THE TOTAL TURNOVER

ANATOLIKI MAKEDONIA, THRAKI

RODOPI

32

2,640,000

0.11

731

27,648,855

0.67

DRAMA

31

2,819,906

0.12

705

19,278,654

0.47

EVROS

117

12,630,915

0.52

1,139

38,080,385

0.92

THASSOS

790

15,579,654

0.65

363

9,509,077

0.23

KAVALA

158

7,782,647

0.32

1,015

35,524,593

0.86

XANTHI

27

3,055,250

0.13

657

22,810,552

0.55

KENTRIKI MAKEDONIA

THESSALONIKI

586

120,332,270

4.98

5,637

378,121,391

9.18

IMATHIA

50

4,433,509

0.18

958

28,284,325

0.69

KILKIS

16

2,870,797

0.12

593

12,384,595

0.30

PELLA

152

8,121,095

0.34

1,097

22,859,045

0.56

PIERIA

1,071

21,491,300

0.89

1,242

43,770,158

1.06

SERRES

49

6,064,308

0.25

1,364

28,223,299

0.69

CHALKIDIKI

1,931

59,873,788

2.48

1,641

64,282,002

1.56

DYTIKI MAKEDONIA

KOZANI

45

6,277,709

0.26

1,165

27,095,551

0.66

GREVENA

43

2,601,832

0.11

332

6,708,677

0.16

KASTORIA

62

3,999,779

0.17

417

6,846,922

0.17

FLORINA

44

1,921,728

0.08

514

9,091,846

0.22

IPEIROS

IOANNINA

300

13,266,489

0.55

1,499

54,564,641

1.32

ARTA

29

1,519,835

0.06

658

14,236,917

0.35

THESPROTIA

244

7,942,228

0.33

548

15,835,981

0.38

PREVEZA

548

14,763,190

0.61

776

23,590,208

0.57

THESSALIA

LARISSA

179

7,599,009

0.31

1,903

63,541,038

1.54

KARDITSA

72

3,422,970

0.14

944

16,910,894

0.41

MAGNISSIA

555

18,862,643

0.78

1,526

63,742,681

1.55

SPORADES

687

16,709,713

0.69

465

15,510,525

0.38

TRIKALA

124

6,372,561

0.26

1,120

28,299,665

0.69

STEREA ELLADA

FTHIOTIDA

153

6,538,386

0.27

1,238

37,020,370

0.90

VIOTIA

67

3,756,494

0.16

858

26,470,705

0.64

EVIA

738

19,841,440

0.82

1,951

74,993,038

1.82

EVRYTANIA

85

1,479,906

0.06

207

3,260,283

0.08

FOKIDA

112

3,358,860

0.14

446

12,664,510

0.31

IONIA NISIA

KERKYRA

2,297

93,888,035

3.89

1,981

63,002,510

1.53

ZAKYNTHOS

960

49,974,688

2.07

948

24,690,740

0.60

ITHAKI

95

957,818

0.04

72

1,867,417

0.05

KEFALLINIA

791

21,915,598

0.91

523

20,709,015

0.50

LEFKADA

890

16,383,036

0.68

566

21,858,534

0.53

DYTIKI ELLADA

ACHAIA

170

13,043,788

0.54

2,228

90,193,559

2.19

ETOLOAKARNANIA

129

6,763,699

0.28

1,922

51,581,842

1.25

ILIA

165

8,578,373

0.36

1,286

28,359,266

0.69

Table 1: Number of enterprises and share in the annual turnover of 2020, of activity classes Accommodation and Food and Beverage Service Activities (classes 55, 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), per Region and Regional Unit (continued)

REGION

REGIONAL UNIT

ACCOMMODATION

NACE Rev.2 55

FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE ACTIVITIES

NACE Rev.2 56

NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES

TURNOVER 2020 (in €)

SHARE (%) IN THE TOTAL TURNOVER

NUMBER OF ENTERPRISES

TURNOVER 2020 (in €)

SHARE (%) IN THE TOTAL TURNOVER

PELOPONNISOS

ARKADIA

243

5,475,318

0.23

791

26,840,722

0.65

ARGOLIDA

359

15,531,137

0.64

893

46,850,390

1.14

KORINTHIA

165

9,517,982

0.39

1,251

66,082,317

1.60

LAKONIA

325

14,642,199

0.61

903

34,027,603

0.83

MESSINIA

534

21,944,607

0.91

1,639

64,826,968

1.57

ATTIKI

ATTIKI (*)

2,097

742,798,336

30.77

18,580

1,727,149,444

41.94

VOREIO AIGAIO

LESVOS

385

8,003,581

0.33

931

47,345,219

1.15

IKARIA

123

1,069,361

0.04

220

2,548,304

0.06

LIMNOS

97

3,319,812

0.14

189

6,020,351

0.15

SAMOS

351

14,472,189

0.60

488

11,321,799

0.27

CHIOS

152

5,179,852

0.21

480

22,523,959

0.55

NOTIO AIGAIO

SYROS

185

5,592,242

0.23

210

13,834,354

0.34

ANDROS

131

2,369,023

0.10

160

6,363,828

0.15

THIRA

1,197

86,290,895

3.57

776

42,098,861

1.02

KALYMNOS

345

4,410,626

0.18

502

12,137,240

0.29

KARPATHOS

195

4,299,627

0.18

242

3,403,429

0.08

KEA-KYTHNOS

113

1,933,926

0.08

124

6,693,561

0.16

KOS

391

84,529,923

3.50

756

23,026,262

0.56

MILOS

543

15,829,028

0.66

286

14,664,393

0.36

MYKONOS

463

53,718,928

2.23

274

32,301,324

0.78

NAXOS

623

17,677,869

0.73

521

19,593,374

0.48

PAROS

548

16,300,203

0.68

398

22,805,045

0.55

RODOS

1,021

222,851,072

9.23

1,827

69,880,762

1.70

TINOS

176

3,701,481

0.15

168

7,881,311

0.19

KRITI

IRAKLIO

1,067

205,008,039

8.49

2,634

104,600,515

2.54

LASSITHI

497

70,326,573

2.91

969

29,408,440

0.71

RETHYMNO

772

65,110,565

2.70

936

42,489,600

1.03

CHANIA

1,573

92,866,175

3.85

1,781

78,109,615

1.90

Total

29,265

2,414,205,815

82,164

4,118,253,256

(*) Attiki corresponds to the Region and includes all Regional Units that are part of it.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 10:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
