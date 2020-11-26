Evolution of Turnover of Enterprises in Retail Trade, September 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 26 November 2020

PRESS RELEASE

EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES IN

RETAIL TRADE

SEPTEMBER AND 3rd QUARTER 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) with this new sectoral publication, presents in detail the evolution of the sales/turnover of all classes of activity for the retail trade section. Retail trade is the basic business model of the modern consumer supply chain, through the resale of material goods or services and the promotion of products for profit.

Therefore, retail trade has always been an important productive tertiary sector of the Greek economy with a significant contribution to the Gross Domestic Product.

At the same time, and during the recent circumstances, the monitoring of the evolution of the size of the retail trade activity classes is important, given the direct and indirect effects due to the 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19).

In addition, monitoring the aggregates of the retail trade, leads to conclusions on the evolution of consumption (in terms of volume, characteristics, preferences and substitution of products) of the Greek society, the citizens and the enterprises of the country.

This current publication is part of a sequel of the relevant Press Releases published by ELSTAT (link DT)since April 2020, incorporating the most recent data on turnover from Administrative Sources for September and 3rd quarter 2020.

A corresponding publication has been scheduled and is released by ELSTAT on a monthly basis, throughout the whole period during which the regular monitoring of the turnover of the retail trade enterprises remains relevant and warranted.

In particular, ELSTAT announces data a) on a quarterly basis, on turnover for all enterprisesclassified in the activity classes of the retail trade divisions (divisions 45 and 47 of the NACE Rev.2 classification) for the 2nd and 3rd quarter 2019 and 2020, b) data on a monthly basis, on turnover for all enterprises obliged to double-entryaccounting bookkeepingclassified in the activity classes of the retail trade divisions (divisions 45 and 47 of the NACE Rev.2 classification) for the periods August - September 2019 and 2020 and c) data of turnover for the five biggest enterprises, for each of the 10 largest classes, in terms of 2018 turnover, of the retail trade divisions (divisions 45 and 47 of NACE Rev.2 classification), for the 2nd and 3rd quarter 2019 and 2020 and for the periods August - September 2019 and 2020.

Moreover, ELSTAT publishes on its website, tables with quarterly data for the years 2019 - 2020 and with monthly data for the periods May - September 2019 and 2020 (link Tables).