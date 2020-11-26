|
Evolution of Turnover of Enterprises in Retail Trade, September 2020
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 26 November 2020
PRESS RELEASE
EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES IN
RETAIL TRADE
SEPTEMBER AND 3rd QUARTER 2020
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) with this new sectoral publication, presents in detail the evolution of the sales/turnover of all classes of activity for the retail trade section. Retail trade is the basic business model of the modern consumer supply chain, through the resale of material goods or services and the promotion of products for profit.
Therefore, retail trade has always been an important productive tertiary sector of the Greek economy with a significant contribution to the Gross Domestic Product.
At the same time, and during the recent circumstances, the monitoring of the evolution of the size of the retail trade activity classes is important, given the direct and indirect effects due to the 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19).
In addition, monitoring the aggregates of the retail trade, leads to conclusions on the evolution of consumption (in terms of volume, characteristics, preferences and substitution of products) of the Greek society, the citizens and the enterprises of the country.
This current publication is part of a sequel of the relevant Press Releases published by ELSTAT (link DT)since April 2020, incorporating the most recent data on turnover from Administrative Sources for September and 3rd quarter 2020.
A corresponding publication has been scheduled and is released by ELSTAT on a monthly basis, throughout the whole period during which the regular monitoring of the turnover of the retail trade enterprises remains relevant and warranted.
In particular, ELSTAT announces data a) on a quarterly basis, on turnover for all enterprisesclassified in the activity classes of the retail trade divisions (divisions 45 and 47 of the NACE Rev.2 classification) for the 2nd and 3rd quarter 2019 and 2020, b) data on a monthly basis, on turnover for all enterprises obliged to double-entryaccounting bookkeepingclassified in the activity classes of the retail trade divisions (divisions 45 and 47 of the NACE Rev.2 classification) for the periods August - September 2019 and 2020 and c) data of turnover for the five biggest enterprises, for each of the 10 largest classes, in terms of 2018 turnover, of the retail trade divisions (divisions 45 and 47 of NACE Rev.2 classification), for the 2nd and 3rd quarter 2019 and 2020 and for the periods August - September 2019 and 2020.
Moreover, ELSTAT publishes on its website, tables with quarterly data for the years 2019 - 2020 and with monthly data for the periods May - September 2019 and 2020 (link Tables).
Information on methodological issues:Business Statistics Division Registers and Big Enterprises Section Head of Section: Adamantia Georgostathi Tel.: +30 213 135 2043
e-mail: a.georgostathi@statistics.gr
Information on data provision:Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
-
Total of enterprises classified in the activity classes of the retail trade divisions (Table 1)
For the total of enterprises in retail trade, the turnover in the third quarter 2020 amounted to 12.86 billion euro, recording a decrease of 5.6% in comparison with the third quarter 2019, when the respective turnover was 13.62 billion euro and an increase of 19.8% in comparison with the second quarter 2020, when the respective turnover was 10.73 billion euro.
The activities that recorded the biggest increasein turnover in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the corresponding quarter of 2019 are:
-
Other retail sale in non-specialized stores, increase 41.7%.
-
Sale of other motor vehicles, increase 27.1%.
The activities that recorded the biggest decreasein turnover in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the corresponding quarter of 2019 are:
-
-
Retail sale of watches and jewelry in specialized stores, decrease 40.4%.
-
Retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles in specialized stores, decrease 38.5%.
-
All enterprises classified in the activity classes of the retail trade divisions obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping (Table 2)
For the enterprises in retail trade divisions obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in September 2020 amounted to 2.52 billion euro, recording a decrease of 0.3% in comparison with September 2019, when the respective turnover was 2.53 billion euro and an increase of 7.5% in comparison with August 2020, when the respective turnover was 2.34 billion euro.
The activities that recorded the biggest increasein turnover in September 2020 compared with September 2019 are:
-
Sale of other motor vehicles, increase 37.8%.
-
Retail sale of computers, peripheral units and software in specialized stores, increase 32.0%.
The activities that recorded the biggest decreasein turnover in September 2020 compared with September 2019 are:
-
Retail sale of music and video recordings in specialized stores, decrease 55.0%.
-
Retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles in specialized stores, decrease 42.6%.
c. 5 biggest enterprises for the 10 largest classes of the retail trade divisions (based on the 2018 turnover) (Tables 3, 4)
Based on the turnover data of the provisional Statistical Business Register 2018, the 10 largest classes of economic activity in the retail trade divisions are:
-
Sale of cars and light motor vehicles
-
Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles
-
Wholesale trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories
-
Retail sale in non-specialized stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating
-
Other retail sale in non-specialized stores
-
Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores
-
Retail sale of hardware, paints and glass in specialized stores
-
Retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialized stores
-
Retail sale of clothing in specialized stores and
-
Dispensing chemist in specialized stores
2
The activities that recorded the biggest increasein turnover in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the corresponding quarter of 2019 are:
-
Dispensing chemist in specialized stores, increase 11.4%.
-
Retail sale of hardware, paints and glass in specialized stores, increase 9.8%.
The activities that recorded the biggest decreasein turnover in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the corresponding quarter of 2019 are:
-
Retail sale of clothing in specialized stores, decrease 26.1%.
-
Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores, decrease 14.7%.
The activities that recorded the biggest increasein turnover in September 2020 compared with September 2019 are:
-
Dispensing chemist in specialized stores, increase 29.2%
-
Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles, increase 17.3%
The activities that recorded the biggest decreasein turnover in September 2020 compared with September of 2019 are:
-
Retail sale of clothing in specialized stores, decrease 24.6%
-
Retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialized stores, decrease 13.3%
3
Table 1: Turnover for the total of enterprisesin all classes of the retail trade divisions (divisions 45 and 47 of NACE Rev.2 classification)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TURNOVER
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
|
|
|
ECONOMIC ACTIVITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate of Change (%)
|
|
|
Rate of Change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousand €)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
3rd Quarter / 2nd Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code NACE
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
|
2nd
|
|
|
3rd
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Rev.2
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4511
|
|
|
Sale of cars and light motor vehicles
|
1,359,745
|
|
1,149,411
|
|
795,551
|
|
1,120,772
|
|
-41.5
|
|
-2.5
|
|
-15.5
|
|
40.9
|
|
4519
|
|
|
Sale of other motor vehicles
|
90,253
|
|
69,376
|
|
58,546
|
|
88,188
|
|
-35.1
|
|
27.1
|
|
-23.1
|
|
50.6
|
|
4520
|
|
|
Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles
|
291,459
|
|
284,960
|
|
217,672
|
|
282,279
|
|
-25.3
|
|
-0.9
|
|
-2.2
|
|
29.7
|
|
4531
|
|
|
Wholesale trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories
|
353,153
|
|
365,140
|
|
287,876
|
|
374,845
|
|
-18.5
|
|
2.7
|
|
3.4
|
|
30.2
|
|
4532
|
|
|
Retail trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97,853
|
|
105,050
|
|
77,807
|
|
101,697
|
|
-20.5
|
|
-3.2
|
|
7.4
|
|
30.7
|
|
4540
|
|
|
Sale, maintenance and repair of motorcycles and related parts and
|
142,241
|
|
134,162
|
|
113,359
|
|
133,495
|
|
-20.3
|
|
-0.5
|
|
-5.7
|
|
17.8
|
|
|
|
accessories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4711
|
|
|
Retail sale in non-specialized stores with food, beverages or tobacco
|
3,539,695
|
|
3,905,556
|
|
3,675,853
|
|
3,737,884
|
|
3.8
|
|
-4.3
|
|
10.3
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
predominating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4719
|
|
|
Other retail sale in non-specialized stores
|
557,319
|
|
623,259
|
|
443,548
|
|
883,326
|
|
-20.4
|
|
41.7
|
|
11.8
|
|
99.2
|
|
4721
|
|
|
Retail sale of fruit and vegetables in specialized stores
|
94,543
|
|
105,967
|
|
96,649
|
|
93,726
|
|
2.2
|
|
-11.6
|
|
12.1
|
|
-3.0
|
|
4722
|
|
|
Retail sale of meat and meat products in specialized stores
|
250,045
|
|
265,674
|
|
243,616
|
|
250,288
|
|
-2.6
|
|
-5.8
|
|
6.3
|
|
2.7
|
|
4723
|
|
|
Retail sale of fish, crustaceans and molluscs in specialized stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46,259
|
|
52,879
|
|
39,933
|
|
46,218
|
|
-13.7
|
|
-12.6
|
|
14.3
|
|
15.7
|
|
4724
|
|
|
Retail sale of bread, cakes, flour confectionery and sugar confectionery
|
138,860
|
|
158,274
|
|
99,376
|
|
134,711
|
|
-28.4
|
|
-14.9
|
|
14.0
|
|
35.6
|
|
|
|
in specialized stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4725
|
|
|
Retail sale of beverages in specialized stores
|
37,200
|
|
45,826
|
|
25,730
|
|
37,926
|
|
-30.8
|
|
-17.2
|
|
23.2
|
|
47.4
|
|
4726
|
|
|
Retail sale of tobacco products in specialized stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48,412
|
|
54,727
|
|
41,225
|
|
49,573
|
|
-14.8
|
|
-9.4
|
|
13.0
|
|
20.2
|
|
4729
|
|
|
Other retail sale of food in specialized stores
|
107,183
|
|
107,742
|
|
96,784
|
|
99,167
|
|
-9.7
|
|
-8.0
|
|
0.5
|
|
2.5
|
|
4730
|
|
|
Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores
|
1,735,316
|
|
1,741,721
|
|
1,169,940
|
|
1,384,255
|
|
-32.6
|
|
-20.5
|
|
0.4
|
|
18.3
|
|
4741
|
|
|
Retail sale of computers, peripheral units and software in specialized
|
140,484
|
|
164,125
|
|
146,331
|
|
201,926
|
|
4.2
|
|
23.0
|
|
16.8
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
|
stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4742
|
|
|
Retail sale of telecommunications equipment in specialized stores
|
109,877
|
|
121,109
|
|
110,509
|
|
136,446
|
|
0.6
|
|
12.7
|
|
10.2
|
|
23.5
|
|
4743
|
|
|
Retail sale of audio and video equipment in specialized stores
|
13,009
|
|
13,855
|
|
10,701
|
|
13,556
|
|
-17.7
|
|
-2.2
|
|
6.5
|
|
26.7
|
|
4751
|
|
|
Retail sale of textiles in specialized stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86,481
|
|
89,862
|
|
68,523
|
|
84,382
|
|
-20.8
|
|
-6.1
|
|
3.9
|
|
23.1
|
|
4752
|
|
|
Retail sale of hardware, paints and glass in specialized stores
|
321,923
|
|
323,887
|
|
260,649
|
|
332,042
|
|
-19.0
|
|
2.5
|
|
0.6
|
|
27.4
|
|
4753
|
|
|
Retail sale of carpets, rugs, wall and floor coverings in specialized stores
|
55,968
|
|
66,043
|
|
39,600
|
|
57,267
|
|
-29.2
|
|
-13.3
|
|
18.0
|
|
44.6
|
|
4754
|
|
|
Retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialized stores
|
287,016
|
|
322,939
|
|
261,229
|
|
309,435
|
|
-9.0
|
|
-4.2
|
|
12.5
|
|
18.5
|
|
4759
|
|
|
Retail sale of furniture, lighting equipment and other household articles
|
142,164
|
|
143,633
|
|
100,104
|
|
141,261
|
|
-29.6
|
|
-1.7
|
|
1.0
|
|
41.1
|
|
|
|
in specialized stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 10:20:04 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
|
|