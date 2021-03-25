Log in
Evolution of credit institutions' balance sheet

03/25/2021 | 10:47am EDT
Evolution of credit institutions' balance sheet
25.03.2021

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg informs that, based on preliminary data, the aggregated balance sheet of credit institutions reached 863 750 million euros on 28 February 2021, compared to 865 025 million euros on 31 January, a decrease of 0.15%. On an annual basis, the aggregated balance sheet increased by 2.5%.

Net interbank lending, that is to say the difference between interbank loans and deposits, increased by 5 051 million euros (2.7%) to reach 195 069 million euros at the end of February 2021.

Loans to resident non-bank customers increased by 920 million euros, or 0.9%, between
January 2021 and February 2021. Over twelve months, these loans increased by 2 508 million euros (2.5%).

On a yearly basis, loans to non-financial corporations (NFCs) increased by 77 million euros (0.3%), loans for house purchases increased by 3 221 million euros (9.7%) and loans to other financial intermediaries (OFIs) decreased by 478 million euros (1.5%).

With regard to the liability side, deposits from the resident non-bank sector increased by
7 093 million euros or 2.5% between January 2021 and February 2021. Over twelve months, these deposits increased by 26 411 million euros, or 10.2%.

Between February 2020 and February 2021, Other financial intermediaries (OFI) deposits (which had a share of 70.7% as at 28 February 2021 and comprised deposits made by monetary and non-monetary investment funds) increased by 22 218 million euros (12.3%) and household deposits by 1 917 million euros (4.6%). NFC deposits increased by 3 302 million euros (20.8%) and deposits from the other sectors[1]decreased by 1 026 million euros (4.6%).

The tables pertaining to the balance sheet of credit institutions can be consulted on the BCL's website on the following page: http://www.bcl.lu/en/statistics/series_statistiques_luxembourg/11_credit_institutions/index.html

[1]General government, insurance corporations and pension funds.

Disclaimer

Banque Centrale du Luxembourg published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 14:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
