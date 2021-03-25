Evolution of reserve requirement

25.03.2021

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL) informs that the amount of the reserve requirement, for the maintenance period from 17 March 2021 to 27 April 2021, amounts to 5 331 million euros.

The minimum reserves for credit institutions to hold with the BCL have decreased by 4 million euros compared to the previous maintenance period.

Statistical series relating to the minimum revere requirements of credit institutions are accessible on the BCL's website using the following link: http://www.bcl.lu/en/statistics/series_statistiques_luxembourg/01_Mon_Pol_Stat/index.html

