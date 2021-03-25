Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Evolution of reserve requirement

03/25/2021 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Evolution of reserve requirement
25.03.2021

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL) informs that the amount of the reserve requirement, for the maintenance period from 17 March 2021 to 27 April 2021, amounts to 5 331 million euros.

The minimum reserves for credit institutions to hold with the BCL have decreased by 4 million euros compared to the previous maintenance period.

Statistical series relating to the minimum revere requirements of credit institutions are accessible on the BCL's website using the following link: http://www.bcl.lu/en/statistics/series_statistiques_luxembourg/01_Mon_Pol_Stat/index.html

Disclaimer

Banque Centrale du Luxembourg published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 14:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aSKYFAME REALTY  : Proposed spin-off and separate listing of skyfame inno youth smart link services limited on the main board of the stock exchange of hong kong limited
PU
10:53aXINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION  : Update announcement on the progress of the judicial auction of the a shares held by substantial shareholder
PU
10:53aMARKUS HILL  : Plenum Investments Ltd. substantially engaged in the World's First CAT Bond Transaction of the Red Cross
EQ
10:52aThe eHealth Project RELIEF Selects Two Apps for the Self-Management of Chronic Pain
GL
10:51aALRO S A  : Current report before Alro's GSM April 2020
PU
10:51aCNAS Launches ‘Sanctions by the Numbers' Newsletter
PU
10:51aDGAP-DD  : init innovation in traffic systems SE english
DJ
10:51aALVOTECH  : Disputes AbbVie's Recent Allegations
BU
10:51aTyto Athene Awarded a $31 Million Contract to Support the Consolidated Cryptologic Program, Defense Cryptologic Program, and Tactical Cryptologic Program in Support of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command
BU
10:51aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Gamesys Group plc
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC. : NETEASE : Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting
2Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang
3EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : Ship blocking Suez Canal like 'beached whale' could be stuck for weeks
4Mastercard battles return of $19 billion UK class action
5SPAC trading pops deflate as 'exuberance and greed' depart

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ