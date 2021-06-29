Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Evolution of reserve requirement

06/29/2021 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Evolution of reserve requirement
29.06.2021

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL) informs that the amount of the reserve requirement, for the maintenance period from 16 June 2021 to 27 July 2021, amounts to 5 557 million euros.

The minimum reserves for credit institutions to hold with the BCL have increased by 232 million euros compared to the previous maintenance period.

Statistical series relating to the minimum revere requirements of credit institutions are accessible on the BCL's website using the following link:

http://www.bcl.lu/en/statistics/series_statistiques_luxembourg/01_Mon_Pol_Stat/index.html

Disclaimer

Banque Centrale du Luxembourg published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 08:49:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:56aSHELF DRILLING  : Awarded Contract for the Baltic
AQ
04:53aTencent-backed Linklogis, Sunway to jointly seek Malaysia digital bank licence-sources
RE
04:52aHong Kong stocks fall as energy shares retreat
RE
04:52aARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 21 June to 25 June 2021
BU
04:51aGold hits more than one-week low as firmer dollar dents appeal
RE
04:51aTrustana forms strategic collaboration with OneConnect to facilitate growing trade opportunities between Singapore and China SMEs
PR
04:50aADVANCETC  : Change in Director's Interests - Jonathan Loi
PU
04:50aTRANSCEND INFORMATION  : Announces Embedded IPS SSDs for Storage Stability at an Unprecedented Level
PU
04:50aCOCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN  : launches transboundary training in nextgeneration leaders development program, “Coca-Cola University Japan”
PU
04:50aSHEET METAL CUTTING : how it is done and h...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest files to offer a bitcoin ETF
3China setting pace in central bank digital currency - Japan ex-regulator Endo
4BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
5Pandemic boom drives UK house prices up by most since 2004

HOT NEWS