Evolution of reserve requirement

29.06.2021

The Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL) informs that the amount of the reserve requirement, for the maintenance period from 16 June 2021 to 27 July 2021, amounts to 5 557 million euros.

The minimum reserves for credit institutions to hold with the BCL have increased by 232 million euros compared to the previous maintenance period.

Statistical series relating to the minimum revere requirements of credit institutions are accessible on the BCL's website using the following link:

http://www.bcl.lu/en/statistics/series_statistiques_luxembourg/01_Mon_Pol_Stat/index.html

