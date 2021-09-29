Evolv AI : Releases Flows, a New Approach to Understanding Digital Customer Behavior and Driving Better Outcomes

Evolv AI (evolv.ai), a customer experience (CX) optimization and personalization leader, today announced Flows which visualizes digital experiences. For clients using the Evolv AI Experience Platform to experiment and optimize their CX, Flows provides a new level of data insight into customer journeys enabling them to clearly visualize where friction is caused by a specific element on any given page. For teams responsible for digital channels, it is an indispensable tool to understand and correct where in the customer journey an experience is falling short and negatively impacting business outcomes.

As the complexity and sophistication of digital customer experiences continue to grow and become more personalized, companies need to rethink how to manage, monitor, and continually improve those experiences. Successfully optimizing customer experiences to meet business goals requires the ability to address multiple potential elements of their journey including emails, web pages, mobile apps, and digital kiosks. Each element that a customer comes into contact with has various touchpoints. These may include the home page, a product listing page (PLP), a product detail page (PDP), as well as shopping cart and checkout pages. With so many elements and touchpoints, the total number of possible events and unique flows which make up a customer’s experience from beginning to end grows exponentially. Just one broken interaction or missed expectation can prompt a visitor to abandon their journey.

The Evolv AI Experience Platform enables clients to conduct customer experience optimization at a scale and velocity previously unattainable. Flows visualizes every aspect and parameter which the platform experiments with. These commonly include design layout, content, the call to action (CTA), and business logic such as pricing or offers. With the benefit of this rich user flow visualization, users are able to better manage their project and target their efforts based on more clearly understanding challenges in the journey and the ideas that are having an impact.

“Today’s digital journeys are more complicated than ever with people from all walks of life conducting business through multiple digital channels,” said Michael Scharff, CEO and co-founder at Evolv AI. “Companies who want to truly capitalize on the boom in e-commerce and digital business need to change the way they go about optimizing their CX and this requires new ways to holistically visualize journeys and act quickly on insights.”

Flows visualizes the entire customer experience and each of its touchpoints. It provides an intuitive and powerful way to analyze and compare data including insights into the behavior of different customer segments. It streamlines the process of delivering better customer experiences in a number of key ways including:

Discovering specific problems with an experience which can be used to prioritize the next set of ideas and experiments to optimize towards the desired outcomes.

which can be used to prioritize the next set of ideas and experiments to optimize towards the desired outcomes. Identifying and quantifying the resulting changes in customer behavior which simplifies the reporting on the success of an optimization program and the additional gains realized through targeted segmentation and personalization.

which simplifies the reporting on the success of an optimization program and the additional gains realized through targeted segmentation and personalization. Breaking down silos between teams by providing a global view of the entire customer experience across all digital channels to ensure an effective journey as customers navigate between mobile, web, chatbots, and more.

by providing a global view of the entire customer experience across all digital channels to ensure an effective journey as customers navigate between mobile, web, chatbots, and more. Driving efficiency and agility by reducing the need for manual flowcharts, waiting for data to get generated, and having to switch back and forth between lots of tools to gain the necessary insights.

Flows will be made available to existing and new clients using the Evolv AI Experience Platform in Q4 of 2021.

