Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Evonik catalyst FM a concern for EU biodiesel output

09/17/2021 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

German chemical firm Evonik has declared force majeure on deliveries of sodium methylate solution - a catalyst used to produce biodiesel - last week, adding to market concerns about the fuel's availability in Europe.

Evonik last week told customers in a letter that 'unexpected technical issues' at its production site in Niederkassel-Lülsdorf in Germany severely affected production of sodium methylate solution.

The force majeure 'may result in delays in delivery and/or a reduction in delivered volumes of sodium methylate', the company said. Evonik said it would not comment 'due to the exceptional market situation'.

The catalyst is a key component in biodiesel production, and the force majeure announcement added to market concerns about its availability in Europe, in what is an already tight biodiesel market.

The force majeure at Evonik follows a similar announcement made by chemical company BASF after a fire at its Ludwigshafen plant in August.

BASF and Evonik are key producers of alcoholates supplying around 80pc of the European market, according to participants.

Waste- and crop-based prompt biodiesel prices soared in recent sessions amid increased demand and tighter supply in Europe. The Argus RED used cooking oil methyl ester (Ucome) and rapeseed oil methyl ester (RME) fob ARA range outright spot prices yesterday hit a new record high of $1,898.03/t and $1,873/t, respectively.

By Sophie Barthel

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 04:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:22aThe President of Uzbekistan discusses ways to enhance practical cooperation with the President of Iran
PU
12:22aEvonik catalyst FM a concern for EU biodiesel output
PU
12:21aSHINSEI BANK : opts for poison-pill defence against SBI bid -Nikkei
RE
12:17aEXCLUSIVE : Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threat, risk industry trade war
RE
12:16aBIOCON : Indian shares extend record momentum on banking boost
RE
12:16aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Higher as -2-
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:12aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sustainability Data Book has been updated
PU
12:12aTSUGAMI : Notice of Establishment of a New Company and Acquisition of Fixed Assets (New Factory)（78KB）
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2Amazon com : S&P ends modestly lower as rising Treasury yields offset r..
3Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China
4U.S. to award Newark flights to low-cost carrier to spur competition
5TSX falls 0.44% to 20,602.10

HOT NEWS